Here’s a cool find for all of you LEGO fans out there. Whether you are a still a kid (for real) or you are an AFOL, this LEGO kit just might be on your wish list for Christmas. Now, if you can’t get enough of all things LEGO, and you are also into animals – taxidermy, at least – then you definitely will want to get your hands on this kit.

Introducing the Taxidermy Deer LEGO Kit.



Isn’t that a cute little mounted deer? Okay, I am probably earning the ire of the politically correct brigade right now, but each to his own, right? If you don’t like hunting and mounting deer, then you might have a different opinion. Still this Taxidermy Deer LEGO Kit is cute. More so it avoids the need to actually go hunt. ;)

The Taxidermy Deer LEGO Kit is “homegrown” and made from standard LEGO bricks. Most of them are new, although some are not. It is being sold by David Cole, who also throws in a diagram – instruction guide – which can help you figure out which piece goes where, just in case you need some assistance.



If you do it properly, you are going to have a tiny thing, though, so do not expect a ginormous deer head on your wall.



