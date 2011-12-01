Taxidermy Deer LEGO Kit

by 3 Comments

Taxidermy Deer LEGO Kit

Here’s a cool find for all of you LEGO fans out there. Whether you are a still a kid (for real) or you are an AFOL, this LEGO kit just might be on your wish list for Christmas. Now, if you can’t get enough of all things LEGO, and you are also into animals – taxidermy, at least – then you definitely will want to get your hands on this kit.

Introducing the Taxidermy Deer LEGO Kit.

Taxidermy Deer LEGO Kit

Taxidermy Deer LEGO Kit

Isn’t that a cute little mounted deer? Okay, I am probably earning the ire of the politically correct brigade right now, but each to his own, right? If you don’t like hunting and mounting deer, then you might have a different opinion. Still this Taxidermy Deer LEGO Kit is cute. More so it avoids the need to actually go hunt. ;)

The Taxidermy Deer LEGO Kit is “homegrown” and made from standard LEGO bricks. Most of them are new, although some are not. It is being sold by David Cole, who also throws in a diagram – instruction guide – which can help you figure out which piece goes where, just in case you need some assistance.

Taxidermy LEGO Kit Diagram

Taxidermy Deer LEGO Kit Diagram

If you do it properly, you are going to have a tiny thing, though, so do not expect a ginormous deer head on your wall.

Taxidermy LEGO Kit Mounted

Taxidermy Deer LEGO Kit Mounted


To give you a clearer idea of the size of the deer head, this is is how it compares to a human hand.
Taxidermy LEGO Kit Size Reference

Taxidermy Deer LEGO Kit Size Reference


You can buy the Taxidermy Deer LEGO Kit at David Cole’s shop for only $12. And in case you have lots of people to give gifts to who will appreciate this kit, you can get a lower price for wholesale order. Unfortunately, there are no kits available right now, but you can monitor the product page or drop David a note.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please prove you're human *