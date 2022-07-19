Tekken: Bloodline gets a release date with a new trailer

Netflix has released a stunning new trailer for Tekken: Bloodline, and here’s everything you should know about the upcoming animated series.

Tekken: Bloodline is based on the 3D fighting video-game series of the same name. The animated series will basically take place between the events of the Tekken 2 and Tekken 3 game series.

The animated series was announced in March as a part of Netflix Geeked Week. Fans couldn’t stop fantasizing about the series after Netflix Geeked revealed a teaser trailer and poster via the official Twitter account.

When does Tekken: Bloodline premiere on Netflix?

The new official trailer of Tekken: Bloodline reveals that the animated show will be out on Netflix on August 18, 2022. Besides giving us the release date, the trailer teased the storyline that says:

“Power is everything.” Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament.”

July 19, 2022

Several plot points of the animated series are still unknown. However, the new trailer has given the fans a reason to be excited about the show’s arrival.

What should we expect from Tekken: Bloodline?

Tekken: Bloodline‘s story revolves around the main protagonist Jin Kazama, who seeks revenge from Ogre, who kills his mother. To defeat the powerful nemesis, he needs to sharpen his fighting skills. Hence, Jin gets training under the supervision of his grandfather Heihachi Mishima.

To make Jin able to fight Ogre, Heihachi calls for an Iron Fist Tournament and invites all the best fighters to participate. He tells Jin that each opponent he defeats will take him one step closer to defeating Ogre.

Furthermore, some prominent characters who will appear in the show include King, Paul Phoenix, Ling Xiaoyu, Nina, Kuma, and more. After witnessing the jaw-dropping trailer, the gaming and anime community is thrilled to watch the anime adaptation of the Iron First Tournament from Tekken. Also, with Tekken 8 video game right around the corner, the Netflix series could be a great marketing move from Bandai Namco.