Of course you do!

With Avengers: Infinity War hitting the cinemas today, we thought it but proper to hold this giveaway. While you may not get to wear this cool An Entire Universe Once And For All Thanos T-shirt to the opening screening, we’re sure you’ll have plenty of chances to show it off.

Once again, thanks to the generosity of our friends at Angel Jackets (remember the Black Panther Jacket giveaway?), one of you will have a new geek tee to add to your collection.

The Thanos T-shirt is made of cotton and is available in women’s and men’s styles. Normally priced at $36.95, it’s currently on sale at $16.95. If you can’t wait for the giveaway to end, then you should take advantage of the sale.

This tee is part of a whole line featuring Avengers: Infinity War merchandise. Check out jackets, tees, and other trinkets here.

Ready to win a new geek t-shirt?

Just keep these things in mind.

The giveaway starts today, April 23 (Monday) and ends on April 29 (Sunday).

The winner will be announced on April 30 (Monday).

Only US residents qualify.

Unlock more entries upon tweeting.

You can tweet once a day, every day to earn more entries.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



Good luck!