If you’re building a killer PC gaming setup, you shouldn’t be neglecting your monitors. Your display is how you’re going to see everything you’re playing, so you’ll need a sharp, crisp picture and a low latency score. Whether you’re browsing the web for your daily horoscope or settling down to a lengthy gaming session, your monitor needs to show you crisp, clear, and powerful images. It’s not always easy to know how to spot the best gaming monitors among what’s becoming a pretty crowded market, so here’s our guide to the top 10 best gaming monitors you can buy this year.

The 10 Best Gaming Monitors In 2019

For sheer clout and power, it’s hard to beat the XB273K. This monitor’s picture is razor-sharp, offering crystal-clear HDR and breathtaking 4K. It’s also a versatile unit, packing enough ports to satisfy whatever your setup might be. If you’re looking to spend a little less on a monitor, you might want to avoid this one, but Acer has knocked it out of the park with the XB273K. For our money, it’s the best gaming monitor on the market right now.

If you’re into the esports scene, you can’t do any better than the AOC Agon. This monitor doesn’t quite reach 4K, but if you’re into esports it doesn’t really matter – you want lightning-fast response times and a clear, sharp picture, and that’s what AOC’s monitor provides in spades. The colour reproduction on this monitor is astonishing, and the curved display lets you see every inch of the action at all times. Pros should look no further than this AOC offering.

If it wasn’t for the slightly prohibitive price point (less than the Acer Predator, but this is less of a monitor) and the Nvidia requirement, we’d probably say this is the best gaming monitor out there. You’ll need an Nvidia card to take advantage of the monitor’s G-Sync feature, but it’s a beautiful screen with plenty of bang for your buck. It’s hard to imagine a better monitor with these refresh rates, so all-rounder gamers with Nvidia cards and money to burn should pick this one up pronto.

Some gamers don’t want to go beyond 1080p just yet. If that’s you, and you’re not bothered about the 4K revolution, then the ASUS VG248QE is the monitor for you. Although it only offers 1080p resolution, this is a beautifully clean monitor with incredible response times and surprisingly good colour reproduction. The display is a tad washed-out compared to its more pricey brethren, but as a budget option, you can’t go wrong with this monitor.

As 4K monitors go, you could do a lot worse than this BenQ offering. BenQ isn’t quite a household name in display tech like ASUS or Samsung, but this Taiwanese tech company’s offerings are formidable. AMD’s built-in FreeSync tech makes sure your games are smooth and clear, and the 1ms response times make this monitor perfect for esports and single-player gaming alike. The viewing angles could be better, but that likely won’t matter for most gamers.

This 32-inch monster packs an IPS screen and displays your games in crystal-clear 4K. You won’t find much use for this unless your rig is rocking the very latest graphics hardware, but if that’s you then this monitor is the only way to complement your PC. Those of us who can’t quite stretch to twin RTX 2080s should probably look elsewhere, but if you’re a PC gamer for life who won’t go near consoles, only the best will do for your hungry baby.

Curved screens haven’t quite caught on in the way many manufacturers were hoping they would, and that’s a shame, because they’re gorgeous. BenQ’s 32-inch monitor boasts 1800R curvature and excellent viewing angles; you won’t quite get the full experience unless you’re front and centre, but you’ll be fine at slight odds to the screen. This monitor also has a USB-C connection for lightning-fast data transfer and 2K video delivery. USB-C is the future, believe us.

Alienware has a reputation as a deluxe manufacturer of decadently indulgent PCs and accessories, and the AW3418DW is no exception. This ultra-wide monitor will make you wonder how you ever gamed on conventional widescreen displays. You’ll need the space to match, of course, and this is not a budget option, so those without bottomless wallets need not apply. If you do get this beast, though, you’ll enjoy optimal blue light emission and 4 distinct lighting zones.

Frankly, this display is ridiculous. If you’ve ever wanted to game on a 49-inch display, then you have weirdly specific tastes and you’re probably an eccentric. We salute you, though, and the Samsung CHG90 LED is the display for you. “Ultrawide” doesn’t even begin to describe this mammoth screen. It’s basically like having two 16:9 monitors, but in a single display. Pack in a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support and you’ve got an excellent (if slightly indulgent) monitor.

We round off this list with a slightly niche entry. Pro gamers should love the BenQ PD3200U, but it’s also an excellent monitor for CAD/CAM, animation, and video editing. If you’re a versatile sort who doesn’t just game on their PC but also wants to engage with creative projects, this is the screen for you. The design might be a touch bland, but animators and creatives will appreciate that – it allows them to focus on their work rather than being distracted by flashy edges and contours.