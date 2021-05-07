The 17 Best Movies to Watch With Your Mama This Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day coming up in a few days, we’ve rounded up some of the best movies to watch with your mama. Whether you want some good laughs or are yearning for a good cry, binge-watching these Mother’s Day movies are the perfect excuse to spend the day with her. So sit back, relax, and celebrate this day with your mom on this well-deserved holiday.

Mamma Mia! | Official Trailer | SceneScreen

Celebrate this day with a fun, sentimental musical featuring some of the most iconic Abba songs ever. It’s about a bride-to-be who invites three of her mom’s past lovers, hoping that one of them is her biological father. Though majority of the story revolves around finding her father, the real message of the film revolves around her relationship with the single mom who raised her.

Bad Moms | Official Trailer | Own It Now on Digital HD, Blu-Ray & DVD

Most moms would hate to admit this, but being a mom definitely pushes one’s limits. It’s definitely rewarding, but it’s also exhausting. So when three overworked moms are pushed over the edge, they decide to take a wild vacation from all the pressures and responsibilities of parenting.

ROSEMARY'S BABY [1968 TRAILER]

Why not go for a psychological horror film on Mother’s Day for a change? Rosemary’s Baby is a cult classic about a couple who move into a new apartment with strange neighbors. When she gets pregnant, she suspects her neighbors have dark plans for her baby.

The Parent Trap (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

This classic twins-separated-at-birth film is a romantic comedy about two girls who realize they’re twin when they meet at a summer camp. They decide to switch lives, attempting to reunite their divorced parents.

Freaky Friday trailer

Speaking of switching lives, here’s another Lindsay Lohan film about an overbearing mother and her rebellious teenage daughter switching bodies! If you’re up for a marathon, go see all 4 versions of the film since it has been adapted in 1976, 1995, 2003, and 2018.

Room Official Trailer #1 (2015) Brie Larson Drama Movie HD

This 2015 drama is based on the novel of the same name inspired by the shocking real-life case of Elizabeth Fritzl. It’s about a woman who has been held captive for 7 years with her 5-year old son who was born in captivity. This critically acclaimed film depicts exactly what a mother would do to protect and fight for her child.

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002) Official Trailer - Sandra Bullock Movie HD

This comedy-drama shows the dwindling relationship between a mother and her playwright daughter after the latter admits in an interview that her unhappy childhood was the inspiration for her works. This causes a rift between the two. Years later, her mom’s friends decide to take matters into their own hands and end their fight.

JULIE & JULIA - Official Trailer (HD)

Separated by time, blogger Julie Powell tries to emulate the cooking techniques of chef Julia Childs by cooking all 524 recipes in Childs’ cookbook in a year. The film depicts the lives of both women as they struggle in their careers and personal lives.

Hairspray (2007) Official Trailer #1 - John Travolta Movie HD

Here’s another fun musical romantic comedy set in the 1960s about an overweight teen who turns into a local TV superstar. However, her dream of becoming a dancer on TV takes a toll when she witnesses racial discrimination at the workplace and decides to rally against it.

The Joy Luck Club - Trailer

This classic drama depicts the lives of four Chinese immigrant mothers and their relationship with their Chinese-American daughters. The four mothers are long-time friends who play mahjong regularly. The film slowly reveals the hidden pasts of these women and how they struggle to understand each other in America.

Mother's Day Official Trailer #1 (2016) - Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson Comedy HD

I guess the title of this film speaks for itself. Mother’s Day depicts the lives of several mothers as their lives intertwine in the week leading up to the holiday.

Because I Said So, Official Movie Trailer

Diane Keaton plays an overbearing mom hell-bent on finding the perfect man for her daughter as not to let her follow in her footsteps. Talk about crossing boundaries, huh?

Book Club (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Four longtime friends and book club members have their worlds turned upside down when they start reading the infamous 50 Shades of Grey in their club. From new romances and rekindling old flames, this film shows that it’s never too late to live your life.

Georgia Rule Official Trailer #1 - Hector Elizondo Movie (2007) HD

This film tells the journey of three generations of women and the family secrets that can no longer be kept hidden. We have a rebellious teenage daughter, her worried mother, and her small town grandmother.

Lady Bird | Official Trailer HD | A24

This coming-of-age dramedy features the superb acting chops of Saoirse Ronan as she plays a teenage girl facing the challenges of growing up and her strained relationship with her mother.

Terms of Endearment (1983) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

A controlling mother Aurora is in search of true love. Anxious to escape her mom, Emma rushes into marriage in spite of her mother’s objections. Now facing marital issues, Emma has to take care of her cancer-stricken mother.

Psycho Official Trailer 1960 HD

Often ranked as one of the greatest films of all time, Psycho has become a cult classic, even inspiring a TV series of its own. It also stars one of the most infamous serial killers (with serious mommy issues) Norman Bates.

