The 18 Quirkiest Buildings in the World

There’s nothing quite like looking over a city skyline and admiring buildings upon buildings. If you’re lucky, you might actually see something that stands out. Today, architects are getting bolder and creative. From buildings that look like fish to upside-down houses, the world is filled with some of the quirkiest and craziest buildings you will ever see. Check out the list below for some interesting finds. Who knows, you may get to see them up close and personal some day.

Inntel Hotel Amsterdam-Zaandam (Amsterdam)

Many wouldn’t probably guess that this odd-looking structure is actually a famous luxurious 4-star hotel in Amsterdam. It looks as if someone took a bunch of green cottages and played with them like Legos. Don’t you think?

Wonderworks Museum (USA)

Museum buildings often looking boring, but by the looks of this one, I’m pretty sure visitors of all ages will have a fun and exciting time. With its slogan “Let Your Imagination Run Wild”, the Wonderworks Museum offers hands-on science exhibits, laser tag, a ropes course, and a 6D motion ride.

Casa Batllo (Spain)

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Casa Battlo is one of Barcelona’s most iconic and highly rated cultural sites and tourist attractions. With over a million visitors every year, it is one of Antoni Gaudi’s masterpieces and is a great representation of modernism at its finest.

Crazy House (Vietnam)

From the name itself, Vietnam’s bizarre, avant-garde Crazy House (locally known as Hằng Nga Guesthouse), looks like it came out of a storybook. It even gives off that Alice in Wonderland vibes, don’t you think? Be enthralled by the world’s only expressionist hotel.

Basket Building (USA)

Recognized as the largest basket in the world, this building is around 160 times bigger than your average picnic basket. The Longaberger Company designed this building as its main office. Surprisingly, the building was put on the market for $6.5 million earlier this year.

Cybertecture Egg Office Building (India)

This 13-story commercial building has 33,000 sqm of office space, an elevated garden, and three levels of basement parking (with 400 parking spaces!). It even promotes sustainability, having 15% less space than traditional buildings. Moreover, it makes use of solar panels, an underground cooling system, and a water recycling system.

Earth House (Switzerland)

LOTR fans, the Shire exists and it is in Switzerland! Check out these Earth Houses that resemble real-life Hobbit Holes. Designed to blend in with nature, these houses will definitely make you want to live underground!

Dancing House (Czech Republic)

In modern times, this office building’s new baroque design is a work of art. But during its conception, it was quite controversial as it deviated from the Baroque, Gothic, and Art Nouveau buildings surrounding it. Also called the Fred and Ginger, the Dancing House was actually inspired by two dancers Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

Bubble Palace (France)

This extravagant architectural masterpiece was the home of the late fashion icon Pierre Cardin. It is one of Europe’s most expensive pieces of real estate., and boasts a beautiful view of the French Riviera.

Cubic Houses (Netherlands)

The Cube Houses in Rotterdam is one of the city’s main attractions. Because they are tilted over by 45 degrees, curious passersby always stop to take a good look at them.

The Crooked House (Poland)

The Crooked House’s unusual shape makes it worthy to be in this list. If it looks like a fairytale-esque building to you, then you are right. That’s because its architect, Szotynscy & Zaleski, got their inspiration from Jan Szancer’s children’s book illustrations.

Nakagin Capsule Tower (Japan)

The Nakagin Capsule Tower was the first capsule project in the country. They may look like giant, hanging washing machines, but they are actually quite the practical space savers and affordable homes.

Eden Project (United Kingdom)

The Eden Project consists of geodesic biome domes, each with a specific type of environment – Tropical or Mediterranean. These biomes, covered by inflated plastic cells, house various plant species from all over the world. Because of this project’s success, the UK just announced its plans for a second Eden Project.

Big Pineapple (Australia)

Known as the world’s tallest pineapple, Australia’s Big Pineapple gives Spongebob a run for his money, huh?

Stone House (Portugal)

No, this did not originate from the prehistoric era, if that’s what you’re thinking. Built in the 1970s, its structure comes from four large boulders obtained from the area. Today, the house has different owners, but its charm remains.

National Fisheries Development Board (India)

It’s only fitting that the National Fisheries Development Board has an office building shaped like a fish. It’s a classic example of mimetic architecture, making it unique and witty with a purpose.

Wuxi Wanda Cultural Tourism City Exhibition Center (China)

This building attracts a lot of people because of its clay teapot-like shape, and the area is quite known for its red clay teapots.

Tianzi Hotel (China)

This quirky hotel in China features 3 habitable gods in the middle of the city. It showcases Fu, Lu, and Shou, the Chinese gods of good fortune, prosperity, and longevity. I guess this entrepreneur got a little too carried away with Feng Shui.