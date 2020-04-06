As the news surrounding coronavirus continues to get worse by the day, now is the time to stay optimistic and focus on the things in life that make you happy.

While self-isolating may mean you can’t enjoy the pub, park, or cinema as regularly as before, there are still a number of ways to keep your spirit levels up while at home. Rather than worrying all day long and watching the news 24/7, make the most of the time you’ve been given by catching up on all those films you’ve been meaning to watch.

Join us as we take a look at some of the best films available on streaming services and online to help pass the time. Oh, and just as a quick side note – when we say ‘50’ films, 47 of these do refer to Marvel and James Bond classics.

The 50 Best Films To Watch While In Self-Isolation

1. Contagion

Source: Netflix

While Contagion’s genre may be listed as a thriller, with the current level of worry and uncertainty surrounding coronavirus, watching it now could make it feel more like a horror film.

The film – which stars Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Winslet – centres around a worldwide epidemic caused by a deadly virus known as MEV-1.

If you’re feeling brave and would like to have a ‘real-life’ look at what living through a pandemic could involve, give Contagion a watch.

Where to watch: Sky Store, Rakuten TV

2 – 24. The Marvel Infinity Saga

Source: DeviantArt

Let’s face it, you’re going to have a lot of spare time on your hands during your time in self-isolation, so why not start and finish a series back-to-back?

While we could have chosen the Star Wars or Fast & Furious sagas instead, we’ve opted for the Marvel Infinity Saga which comprises all 23 films to have come about since Robert Downey Junior’s first Iron Man appearance back in 2008.

Whether you’d rather watch these in order of their release date or from the time period they are set, the choice is up to you. Whichever order you watch the films in, the total running time amounts to 3015 minutes – just over two days if you watch consecutively without sleeping (which we do not recommend).

Where to watch: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame (Now TV).

The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther (Disney Plus).

Where to watch: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home (Sky Store).

25 – 48. The James Bond Collection

Source: James Bond Fandom

While we’re talking about film series you should watch during your self-isolation, look no further than the man of mystery himself: Mr. James Bond.

Since first appearing on our screens back in 1962, the super spy has gone on to star in 24 films, all of which are available online for you to watch. While you yourself can’t get out and enjoy the stunning locations Bond frequently visits at the moment, you can sit and watch in admiration at all the stunning cars, innovative gadgets and beautiful women the super spy is so well-known for.

Plus, with the release of his latest outing No Time To Die being pushed back for several months, now is the perfect time to rewatch and remind yourselves of all the ups, downs and action-packed moments 007 has been through over the years.

Where to watch: All 24 films (Sky Store, Google Play, Amazon Prime)

49. Captain Fantastic

Source: Indie Wire

If the whole world lived like Ben Cash (portrayed by Viggo Mortensen), you probably wouldn’t need to even worry about the coronavirus outbreak.

The very definition of heartwarming family entertainment, Captain Fantastic follows a family who lives on a school bus, educating themselves, living off the land, and playing by their own rules. However, as you might expect, that lovely bubble eventually bursts and reality soon sets in to ruin the never-ending road trip – albeit in a heartwarming and charming way.

Where to watch: Netflix

50. Toy Story

Source: Disney News

When Disney Plus finally hit the UK on March 24th, prepare to embrace your inner child again and rewatch as many Disney classics as your time in self-isolation will allow.

Since no one knows quite how long this pandemic is going to last, you may as well start with the best of the best: Toy Story. All thoughts of coronavirus will slip to the back of your mind as you rekindle your love of Pixar and hang out with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and co.

The ultimate buddy movie and one of only a few sure-fire ways to lift your spirit back up again, watching Toy Story will quickly put a smile on your face and remind you that everything will be just fine in the end.

Where to watch: Disney Plus