The 9 Best Superhero Families

Superheroes are often depicted as lone wolves, hiding their real identity from their loved ones and society. However, as the genre developed over time, superheroes eventually became more open to the world and the people around them. This includes their families. This is why right now, we have so many stories revolving around superhero families whose superpowers are all the more impressive. In many instances, these super-powered families make up some of the most lethal and powerful characters in their universes. Even though some of them may be dysfunctional in their own ways, here are some of the best superhero families there are!

The Shazam Family

You may find it ironic that a DC-owned franchise has the same name as Marvel’s own Captain Marvel. This is why the Marvel Family is now marketed as Shazam. Shazam makes up teenager Billy Batson and his foster siblings: Mary Bromfield, Freddy Freeman, Darla Dudley, Pedro Peña, and Eugene Choi. Billy is chosen by the ancient wizard Shazam to inherit his powers by saying the word “Shazam”. This instantly transforms him and his siblings into adult superheroes, giving them “the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury”.

The Flash Family

The Flash Family refers to a biological family who all possess the power of lightning speed, but it also includes some characters who also possess this power but aren’t related. The original member is Jay Garrick, the first Flash from the 1940s. Many may believe that Barry Allen is the original Flash. After a much surprising reveal, it turns out that Barry’s powers allowed him to travel across time and universes to build a family of speedsters. His descendants include the Tornado Twins, Bart Allen, Jenni Ognats, Iris West II, and Jai West.

The Parrs

Who wouldn’t forget one of the most loveable and dynamic superhero families also known as The Incredibles? We have Mr. Incredible or Bob Parr, who has superhuman strength, stamina, and durability. His wife, Elastigirl or Helen Parr, has the incredible ability to stretch her body up to 300 feet. Their kids also have unique powers for themselves. Violet Parr has the power of invisibility, levitation, and force field generation. The middle child is Dash Parr who has the power of speed. He can even run on water! The youngest of them all is Jack-Jack Parr who has shapeshifting abilities.

The Xavier Family

Probably the most well-known of the Xavier Family is none other than Professor X, founder of the X-Men and the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters. However, it turns out that his family is just as powerful (and dangerous) as he is. One of which is his connection to the alien Lilandra Neramani who makes Charles her consort when she was made Magestix of the Shi’ar Empire. They have a child together, Xandra, who also exhibits psionic potential. He also has a rebellious child with Mystique, Charles Xavier II.

Fantastic Four

This non-related superhero team gained their powers after exposure to cosmic rays during a mission to outer space. The core group is made up of Mister Fantastic, a scientist and leader of the group who has a super elastic body; the Invisible Woman, who has the power of invisibility and force field generation (and is Mister Fantastic’s wife!); the Human Torch, who can generate and set himself in flames and fly; and Thing who has superhuman strength and durability due to his stone-like body.

The Hulks

We have Bruce Banner, the original Hulk, whose rage issues are of epic proportions. A peep into his past with his abusive father explains this. Another is his cousin, She-Hulk, the green-skinned superhero. Hulk’s son with Caiera, Skaar, is probably just as powerful as his father as seen during their fights. The scarred son, believing his father abandoned him, seeks out vengeance against the Hulk.

The Asgardian Royal Family

The Asgards are definitely one of the most powerful superhero families. Their duty to maintain peace in the Nine Realms keeps this family busy, but that doesn’t stop them from having conflicts within themselves, especially when it comes to sitting on the throne. One perfect example of a dysfunctional relationship is Thor and Loki’s rivalry. Adding more drama to the mix is Hela, Odin’s firstborn and rightful heir to the throne.

The House of El

Who doesn’t know this “super” family? Superman’s noble lineage traces all the way back to the ancient family from Krypton descended from the great Sun God Rao. He and his cousin Supergirl are the core members of this family who have made a name for themselves on Earth. Superman and Lois Lane also has a son named Superboy.

The Bat Family

Do not underestimate the Bat family because in spite of not having any superpowers, this group is one of the most prominent of all. Consisting of Batman’s closest allies are Alfred Pennyworth, the butler and chief enabler; Robin, his ever-loyal companion; and Batgirl. Together they save Gotham from the city’s notorious villains.

