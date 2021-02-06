The Best (and Worst) Geeky Pickup Lines

With Valentine’s Day coming up in, people everywhere are getting ready for their plans for this special day. Or not. Whether it’s celebrating with their significant other, spending time with friends, or binge-watching sappy love films at home alone. For those who are still on the lookout for a date, equipping yourself with the right things is essential. This includes having the best geeky pickup lines right in your pockets. Lucky for you, we have here the best pickup lines for you to use (and the worst for you to stay away from)!

Best

If you were a Transformer, you’d be Optimus Fine!

Yes to anything to Transformers-related, but this one shows humor and flattery in one!

“Urkuk lu Stalga.” That’s Klingon for “I love you baby.”

If you really want to a fellow Star Trek fan, they better know what you’re talking about with this pickup line!

Are you using the Confundus charm or are you just naturally mind-blowing?

You’re bound to catch a Potterhead with this pickup line. Who knows, you might even attract your own Hermione!

If you were an angle, you’d be acute one.

She may be acute angle, but you’re the right one for her!

I’m not wearing an invisibility cloak, but do you think I could visit your restricted section tonight?

If you were as brave as Harry, why not?

You’re more special than relativity.

Now that’s a line that’s got some gravity right?

Are you from Mordor? Because you could melt my precious.

If you want to be a little bold, try this line. Now it’s up to the other person to know just what ‘my precious’ is.

Excuse me, but I’m having trouble walking. I think I’ve fallen harder for you than Bran Stark.

Are you from Krypton, too, or are you just naturally super?

Any self-proclaiming geek is bound to love this pickup line.

I know the spring constant for my mattress. Wanna take some data?

Get cheeky with pickup line, and you might just end up taking some data the whole night ;)

It’s a good thing we’re not Lannisters, because you look nothing like my sister.

Okay, this one may be a bit creepy with the mild reference to incest, but it’s Game of Thrones!

You should hop in my Millennium Falcon, because you’ve been looking for love in Alderaan places.

Your date might just spend a millennium in your falcon. Am I right?

How can I know so many hundreds of digits of pi and not the 7 digits of your phone number?

Smart and straight to the point. What more can a girl ask for?

I’m more of a DC fan myself, but I have to admit, your body is a Marvel.

Have a Marvelous time on Valentine’s when you get your date with this pickup line!

By looking at you I can tell you’re 36-25-36, which by the way are all perfect squares.

Flattery will get you very far ;)

You must be Windows 95 because you gots me so unstable.

You aren’t a certified geek if you don’t take a jab against Windows 95 every chance you get, even when getting a date.

If you won’t let me buy you a drink, at least let me fix your laptop.

A gentleman always offers to fix a woman’s laptop, right?

You compute me.

Simple and adorable. Can’t go wrong with that!

I got my own big bang theory that I would like to teach you.

This one’s suggestive, but not too suggestive. Say it with some swag, and you’re bound to give your date your big bang theory!

Are you full of beryllium, gold, and titanium? Because your BE-AU-TI-FULL!

Take inspiration from Big Bang Theory’s resident ladies’ man Howard Wolowitz.

Worst

Your place or my Mom’s?

Whatever happens, don’t mention anything about living with your mom when trying to pickup a date!

Once you make love to a man with Vulcan ears on you never go back.

Your name is Leslie? Look, I can spell your name on my calculator!

Don’t bring out a calculator when trying to pick someone up.

Did you make a Google Bomb? Whatever I search for, it’s you I find.

Tell me of this thing you humans call (pause) love.

This one’s way too cheesy, but if this is your style, then go for it.

Wow, I love your User Interface!

I want you… up against my Facebook wall.

Hey baby, what’s your favorite position?.. mine’s 90°/ -90°

I was hoping you wouldn’t block my pop-up.

Okay, this one’s pretty funny. Use at your own risk!

Baby, you’re hotter than (CH3)2CHCH=CH(CH2) 4CONHCH2C6H3-4-(OH)-3-(OCH3)

Unless your date’s some kind of chemistry genius, she wouldn’t know the chemical formula for this pepper.

Your beauty rivals the graphics of Doom 3.

Does your skin feel burnt? Because I think you must have just fallen down from heaven, and re-entry would have caused some problems for you.

There’s flattery, and then there’s too much flattery.

Need some ideas for a geeky Valentine’s gift? Check this out!

Click here for more geeky quotes to humor you and your date!