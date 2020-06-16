The Best Dads in Anime

Father’s Day is coming and we’ve decided to celebrate by giving recognition to some of the best anime dads! Characters in a father role are usually just side characters in anime shows, but some characters are significant in telling the story of the show, or in the formation of the main characters. There are quite a number of dads in anime that are not exactly good role models. One example would be Shou Tucker from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, or even Ging Freecss from Hunter x Hunter.

However, there are anime dads out there that do a great job being a father. We’ve listed down our favorites down below!

Maes Hughes (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Maes Hughes is definitely a contender when we mention “best anime dad.” Hughes was a loving husband to his wife and a (very) doting father to his daughter. In the world of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood where the stronger you are the better, Hughes was refreshing in a way that he didn’t care about gaining more power nor climbing up the ranks was a priority, he cared more about his family and his friends.

Throughout the whole show, you’ll see how much he loves his family and tries to show off his daughter at every opportunity – including the Elric brothers. Moreover, as siblings who didn’t have a father figure growing up, Hughes was probably one of the few people the Elric brothers considered as their guide; as their father figure. He was a well-loved character for the audience as well, which is why his death in the show was also the most heartbreaking.

Shiro Fujimoto (Blue Exorcist)

Shiro Fujimoto from Blue Exorcist was the best father the twins, Yukio and Rin, could ever ask for despite not being their real dad; especially since the twins’ real father is Satan. As the sons of Satan, it’s admirable how Fujimoto didn’t have second thoughts in becoming their adoptive father considering his status – an exorcist and a Paladin. He became a friend and a good father figure to the twins and even managed to raise them normally while protecting them due to their parentage. Until his death (at the start of the show), where he was being possessed by Satan, he was still able to fight him in order to protect the main character, Rin.

Ryoji Fujioka (Ouran High School Host Club)

While he didn’t make an appearance much throughout the whole show, we could definitely tell that Ryoji Fujioka was a good dad to the main character, Haruhi Fujioka. Despite being a single parent, Ryoji was able to raise a responsible, kind, and practical Haruhi. Another remarkable thing about Fujioka is that he’s a bisexual transvestite – and at night, he works in a tranny bar. However, despite his unique look, him being a bisexual transvestite wasn’t made into a big deal. Rather, his appearance in the show highlighted his relationship with Haruhi and how he definitely has an influence on Haruhi’s upbringing. It also explains why Haruhi was so accepting of becoming a part of the host club and dressing up as a man (to pay off her debts).

Joichiro Yukihira (Food Wars)

Another amazing single dad on our list is Joichiro Yukihira of Food Wars. Joichiro was the reason why Soma fell in love with cooking. He taught Soma everything he knew about cooking and even ran a diner together. One of our favorite father-son moments of the show would be their cooking battles (with Soma mostly losing anyway). This allowed Soma to grow as a cook freely while still being guided by Joichiro. However, Joichiro suddenly drops a bomb on Soma by telling him to attend the Totsuki Culinary Institute and suddenly disappearing. While this is probably not the ideal way of letting your kids grow as independent adults, Joichiro’s decision led Soma to grow even more as a cook. The experience and skills Soma gains in the school would probably things that he wouldn’t ever learn if he continued to stay under Joichiro’s wing – and Joichiro knew that.

Fujitaka Kinomoto (Cardcaptor Sakura)

To complete our list of best anime dads is Fujitaka Kinomoto of Cardcaptor Sakura. Another single parent on our list, Fujitaka does a great job of being a father to the main character, Sakura, and her brother, Touya. Despite being a full-time archaeology professor, Fujitaka is still able to manage the Kinomoto household and be a constant presence to his children.

Throughout the whole show, we are able to see how Fujitaka is a stable support system to Touya and Sakura; most especially Sakura who was still a baby when they lost their mother. He does things like cooking their meals, cleaning, teaching Sakura to cook, and of course, be a reliable father figure whom they can let out their worries on. However, the ultimate proof of being the best father is through their kids’ family values and morals – and Fujitaka Kinomoto definitely gets the top grade for that!

