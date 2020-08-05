The Best Films To Look Forward To Post-Lockdown

If you’ve been missing your movie fix while you’ve been stuck in lockdown, don’t worry – your wait is almost over.

After months and months of seeing films being postponed left, right, and center, cinemas are finally starting to reopen – albeit with some fairly strict COVID-secure restrictions attached.

So, with this in mind, we thought it would be a good idea to recap your memory of the films that are due to be released over the coming months of the year.

No longer will you need to watch Netflix hits like 6 Underground or Tiger King on repeat – now that cinema is back, it’s finally time to get the Tango ice blast out of the freezer, the popcorn at the ready, sit back, relax and enjoy the lights, camera, action.

Mulan. August 19 th 2020.

Who doesn’t love a bit of Disney? Especially after the trying period we’ve all been put through recently, I’m sure many of us could do with a slice of Disney magic back in our lives.

Well, speak and you shall be heard – Disney’s Mulan is set to be released on August 19th and will loosely follow the story from the 1998 animated classic.

This live-action adaptation follows in a similar vein to last year’s Aladdin and The Lion King, starring Chinese megastar Yifei Liu as the fearless warrior herself.

Jet Li will also make an appearance in a full star-studded Chinese cast which, as hard as it is to say, won’t feature any red talking dragons voiced by Eddie Murphy. Gulp.

Bill & Ted Face The Music. Release Date: August 28 th 2020.

If you’re looking to put the coronavirus pandemic at the back of your mind for a few hours, then the latest release in the Bill and Ted adventure series will be the ideal choice.

Mindless comedy at its very best, the long-awaited third installment reunites the two titular characters (played by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) 31 years after their last appearance in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

Having never fully fulfilled their dream of changing the world with their band, the duo embarks on yet another adventure jam-packed full of guitar and slapstick-based gags. Pencil it in your diaries for its release on August 28th.

The King’s Man. Release Date: September 16 th 2020.

If you’re a big fan of Kingsman: The Secret Service, then we have some good news – you can now find out all about where the spy organization first came from in the upcoming prequel The King’s Man.

In the latest of the Kingsman series by Matthew Vaughn, Ralph Fiennes and Gemma Arterton travel back to the early 20th century to tackle yet another global threat.

While the much-loved Eggsy (played by Taron Egerton) probably won’t make an appearance in this one, the film is set to feature the same adrenaline-pumping action its predecessors are best-known for. You’re going to need a big bowl of popcorn for this one, that’s for sure.

Black Widow. Release Date: October 28 th 2020.

It feels like an awfully long time ago that we saw Tom Holland swinging on to our screens in the latest Marvel release Spiderman: Far From Home but, fortunately, we may not need to wait much longer.

After being penned in for release back in May, Black Widow is finally set to come out on October 28th this year.

Featuring Scarlett Johansson as the infamous Russian superhero of the same name, this all-action Marvel prequel will see Scarlett’s Natasha Romanoff team up with her dysfunctional superhero family filled with other famous faces.

Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz make their Marvel Cinematic debuts, joining forces with Black Widow to tackle the villainous Taskmaster – and no I don’t mean Greg Davies.

No Time To Die. Release Date: November 12 th 2020.

James Bond may be better known for his work as a super-spy but, one thing you can rely on in each of his films is an adrenaline-pumping car chase or three.

In his latest outing, due to finally be released on November 12th 2020, we see Bond (played by Daniel Craig) recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, soon finding himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain (played by Freddie Mercury himself, Rami Malek).

As you will see in the trailer, Bond will be up to his usual tricks; saving the world suited and booted, in what will supposedly be Daniel Craig’s last appearance as the titular character.

Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes are on board to reprise their roles as Q and M too, while Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has also been brought in to address Bond’s outdated attitude towards women.