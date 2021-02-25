The Best Games for Mac in 2021

Many people believe that Macs are not meant for gaming, but the truth is gaming on a Mac has improved significantly for the past couple of years. With the advent of macOS Catalina and the addition of Apple Arcade, many big games are coming on Mac. The recent upgrade macOS Big Sur is packed with significant improvements, and all Catalina games work on it pretty well. Still, since this system is new, bugs are inevitable, and gamers may experience some performance issues. But the good thing is it’s possible to downgrade from macOS Big Sur to Catalina.

Contrary to popular belief, today’s gamers have lots of excellent Mac games to choose from, and it’s not easy to narrow down the options, so we did it for you. Here is our list of the top games Mac users can play in 2021.

Diablo 3

It’s an action role playing game where you’ll fight, collect the loot (you’ll have to do it very quickly though), and have a lot of fun. The game has everything included into the previous series and two additional character classes – Necromancer and Crusader. You can play it as a primary story or choose a fast-paced Adventure mode. Your task will be to slay demons and find the lot that could help you learn new skills and level up easier. You can play alone or cooperate with your friends.

Portal 2

Source

It’s a perfect puzzle game that combines memorable characters, science fiction, and a catchy song. It’s a sequel of the game that first appeared in 2007, but now the story is longer and even more challenging. You will play as Chell who is trapped in interconnected rooms in the Aperture Science Labs. She is trying to escape the giant research facility, which is controlled by GLaDOS computer system.

You need to work through different rooms that are full of puzzles and your only weapon is the iconic portal gun. There are also some new elements that make this game more intriguing, such as a multiplayer mode. And you’ll be able to learn about the history of the facility.

Civilization VI

It’s the next game in the long-running series Civilization. This is a strategy game that remixes the world’s greatest wonders, nations, and leaders into a new, alternative history. It offers users plenty of new features and improvements.

Some gamers may say that Civilization V is more engaging, but in fact, Civilization VI brings more robust science and culture trees and more dynamic choices. It also offers more insights to give you a better understanding of why the world leaders are doing particular things.

You’ll build new civilizations starting from a tiny settlement, design new cities, dominate with science, spread religions, and raise armies. You will be given plenty of choices, so every time you start to play, the game will be different. And if you are lucky, you’ll expand your empire making it a world-dominating power, conquer other civilizations, and they will obey your will.

Firewatch

Source

If you love slow-paced puzzle games, you’ll enjoy this one. The mystery game is set in the Shoshone National Forest in the dense Wyoming wilderness. You’ll play as the protagonist Henry, a new fire lookout. He joined a fire lookout team because he wanted to try to live a simpler life.

Henry has to watch for smoke sitting in a distant tower. But something draws him into the woods, and he starts exploring the unknown wild where he experiences a lot of new discoveries. The story will change depending on the choices you make. But what makes this game remarkable is its gorgeous settings and true-to-life characters.

Cuphead

This graphically appealing 2D game was inspired by classic cartoons of the 1930s. It can be really hard even for skilled players with lots of experience. Whether you decide to play it alone or co-opt with someone, the game won’t become easier. There are a lot of enemies with their own strengths and weaknesses. You are likely to die many times trying to defeat them. But it is worth it. This game is very engaging, and it makes users feel as though they are playing in a 1920s cartoon.

Fortnite

Source

It’s a free popular game for Mac that allows you and other 99 opponents to compete with each other. You will land on an island and will have to fight with other players to survive and be the last-standing. And the best part of it is that it is cross-play compatible with Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and even iOS devices, so you will be not limited to playing with other Mac users only.

These are just some of the best Mac games that you should try out this year. Who knows, maybe one of them will become your favorite game.

Featured image source