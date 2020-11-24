If you’re a Harry Potter superfan like me, chances are you’ve secretly hoped to get your own Hogwarts letter in the mail. However, it’s been more than a decade since the last book’s release, and I’m starting to think I’m never going to get mine. Luckily enough, we can still live out our Hogwarts dreams with some really cool Harry Potter-themed stuff. With Christmas just around the corner, you can even share these with other Potterheads. Here are 10 of the best Harry Potter gifts Amazon has to offer.

Here’s an awesome and practical gift to give away this Christmas! Make your days extra magical with this 2021 calendar. It comes with over 100 licensed DateWorks stickers to mark your calendars with important events. Each page is fully-colored and contains interesting Harry Potter facts, trivia, and over 300 iconic photos from the films. The calendar comes with its own self-standing easel, so you can display it proudly on your office desk or even your room.

When dry, this nylon umbrella boasts a classic black and white design of each Hogwarts house, but when the rain starts to fall, this umbrella reveals all its magic! The umbrella turns into a colorful and detailed display of each house. It may seem like it’s real magic, but the umbrella actually makes use of a liquid reactive technology. Apart from its cool color changing properties, this handy foldable umbrella also comes with a matching travel case. It measures 36 inches around and 21 inches high when expanded, making it the perfect accessory on a rainy day.

Live out your Harry Potter fantasies and get lost in the bustling Diagon Alley with this beautiful pop-up book. Made by the brilliant paper engineer Matthew Reinhart, this exciting book invites everyone to explore the magical town as seen from the movie. It features intricate details of some of Diagon Alley’s most well-known establishments. Take a look inside Ollivander’s, the Leaky Cauldron, or even Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes.

This is the perfect gift to give any Potterhead who loves essential oils and shiny, pretty things. This classy pendant also acts as an essential oil diffuser with its wooden bead perfectly situated inside the snitch’s locket. The wooden beads are made of natural material and effectively absorbs the scent from the oil which allows the scent to stay for several days. Over time, the wooden beads will turn shiny, making it one of the most unique Harry Potter gifts Amazon has right now.

If you’ve ever wondered how treacle tarts, cauldron cakes, or pumpkin pasties taste like, you are in for a treat! This cookbook features over 150 mouth-watering recipes for wizards and muggles alike. You won’t even need to wait for your own Hogwarts letter to arrive just to get a taste of these one-of-a-kind recipes, tips, and techniques. The cookbook features entrees, snacks, sweets, and drinks featured in the books. With this cookbook, you will literally get a taste of the magical world of Harry Potter.

For our vegan friends out there, do not fret! You can also get a taste of the magical world of Harry Potter with the vegan version of the cookbook.

Suitable for little girls and adults, this makeup brush set turns an ordinary make up session into a fun and fashionable one. The set includes 5 different brushes for concealers, eye shadows, eyeliner, eyebrows, and lips. Give this to your girlfriends, sister, or your girlfriend. They will surely love it!

Watch this iconic book come alive, as it features sounds and chomping movements similar to the one you’ve seen on film. The Monster Book of Monsters comes with 48 pages worth of information on magical creatures. Just note that you have to purchase the batteries separately.

Learn the Japanese art of amigurumi with this Harry Potter Crochet Kit! With this, you can make your own adorable amigurumi dolls of your favorite Harry Potter characters. The kit includes yarn, needle and thread, safety eye beads, stuffing, a special magic wand crochet hook, and a 76-page step-by-step guide. Moreover, you can make over 10 dolls, including Harry and Dobby.

This Harry Potter-themed game is perfect to bond with your best friend or family member. In this Who Is It Game from Paladone, players are required to guess what character card they are holding just by asking yes or no questions. Guess it wrong, and the other player wins. You can also steal a shot at guessing if the player guesses the wrong character.

Countdown to the holidays with this Funko Advent Calendar! The calendar features 24 tiny doors that you get to open each day and unleash a Harry Potter pocket Pop! vinyl figure. Each day is definitely a surprise as you don’t know which of your favorite Harry Potter characters you’re going to get. This will make counting down to Christmas even more exciting!

