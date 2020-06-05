The Best Lockdown Technology To Invest Your Money In

With the world currently in lockdown, you will have recently found yourself with a lot more free time on your hands, constantly looking for new ways to keep yourself busy.

Whether it be via a virtual quiz or ten, a 10-hour long Netflix binge, or a few odd jobs around the house, the lockdown has, in its own way, provided us all with an opportunity to be as productive as we want to be.

Plus, since we have all been effectively forced inside over the past few weeks, we should have all saved ourselves a lot of money – so, why not put that to good use?

If your home is well-overdue a technological upgrade then perhaps now is the time to do it. From indoor sports equipment to outdoor cooking devices, join us as we run through some of the best lockdown techs we think you should invest your money in.

Wireless Headphones

If you’ve been spending a lot more time on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Hangout recently, you’re not alone.

With millions of workers now forced to work from home, the world has had no choice but to go virtual, hosting meeting after meeting as a video conference call rather than an in-person chat.

With this in mind, having a good pair of wireless headphones can make a big difference to your overall level of enjoyment and comfort during these meetings. Plus, with such a large choice available, it’s easy to find a pair that not only suits your exact requirements but your budget as well.

Say you’re looking for an in-ear pair of headphones that you can use both at work and in the office, then we’d recommend either the Jabra Elite 65t, the Apple AirPods Pro or the Enacfire F1 Wireless Earbuds.

If, however, you’d rather have a set of over-the-ear headphones that can eventually be used to block out commuter traffic noise, then you can’t go wrong with any of these options.

At-Home Sports Equipment

With gyms and leisure centers currently closed, staying fit during this trying period can be fairly difficult, but there’s still a lot you can do at home.

Home-based sports equipment has come on leaps and bounds over the years, with technological advances continuously honing and improving the options available. Nowadays, brands like Peloton and Myx have made it easy for people to exercise competitively from the comfort of their living room.

By simply plugging yourself into a virtual online class, you can now join millions of other users around the world in working towards a collective goal of losing weight and keeping healthy.

Nonetheless, if running or cardio-based activities aren’t really your thing, then there’s plenty of other tech-based ways to keep yourself active.

Whether it be installing a golf simulator to improve your short game, investing in an interactive dartboard to practice your aim, or simply buying yourself a smartwatch to keep track of your daily walks, it’s easy to stay on top of your health through technology – whatever your sporting interests may be.

Outdoor Cooking Devices

The lockdown couldn’t really have come at a worse time, especially with the weather being as nice as it has been.

However, rather than feeling down about it, if you have a garden you should make the most of it instead, by investing in the best outdoor cooking equipment you can afford.

The Ooni Koda pizza oven is a particular favorite of ours but there is a wide range of other options available as well. These incredible devices make cooking pizza an absolute doddle, rustling up your favorite pizzas in a matter of minutes.

If pizza’s not really your thing though, then not to worry. Thanks to the number of technological advances we’ve seen through the years, there are now a number of alternative outdoor cooking devices and gadgets for you to consider – from fire pit BBQs to specialist beer coolers.

Plus, to take your at-home garden parties to the next level, you should consider adding techs like smart lighting, a hot tub, and a high-quality outdoor speaker.

Final Thoughts…

Whether you’re an avid sports fan, a fitness fanatic, or a self-proclaimed headphone guru, it’s important to treat yourself from time to time – and that’s no more true than right now.

After all, the COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented time of worry, loss, and uncertainty, so staying upbeat throughout this period can be incredibly difficult. So, why not finally buy that pizza oven you’ve been after? Or that games console you’ve had in your basket for months on end?

You need to prioritize keeping yourself happy so, as long as you can afford it, go for it; invest in technology you’ll not only use now during the lockdown but whenever the pandemic is finally over.