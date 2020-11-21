As the saying goes, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year! It is the time of celebrating with beautiful lights, exciting gifts, and delicious food. Spreading the holiday cheer is what this time is all about. By now, many people would have already hung up their fairy lights, put up their Christmas trees, watched holiday movies, and bought gifts for their loved ones.

However, with the ‘new normal’, there is no denying that Christmas this year will be different. Most don’t even feel like celebrating because of what’s happening in the world today. But just for a short moment, I think we all deserve to celebrate and be thankful for whatever we have right now. Call it an escape or a distraction, a little holiday cheer wouldn’t hurt. With most of us stuck at home, one of the best ways to get us into a festive mood is by cozying up in bed and binge-watching some holiday movies. Here are some of the best feel-good holiday movies that will surely get us into the holiday spirit.



Love Actually (2003)

Released in 2003, Love Actually is a romantic comedy that focuses on the lives of several people during the holiday season. Some are dealing with family drama, losing love, and finding love. What makes the film extra special is that it features several of the UK’s most popular actors such as Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, and Colin Firth.

Funny, witty, touching, and sentimental, this film shows that even though things may not always go perfectly as planned during the holidays, the most important thing is celebrating it with those you love. This is definitely one of the most heart-warming holiday movies to watch.

Elf (2003)

This classic Christmas comedy is one of the funniest Christmas films that will definitely cheer anyone up. With an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Elf brings out the inner child in all of us. A gentle warning though because this film has some mild swearing and makes a few references to bodily functions. Not to worry though because it doesn’t get too vulgar, and can still be watched with the whole family. To top it all of, Will Ferrell’s performance is definitely on point as the highly likable man-child Buddy. The film follows his character on his journey from the North Pole to the real world. Considered as one of the more non-traditional holiday movies, this film will surely surprise you.

Bad Santa (2003)

This black comedy was also a commercial success. The film may be considered the opposite of the typical holiday movies out there as it has themes of sex, alcohol, and suicide. In spite of its incredibly dark themes, the film works due to its unapologetic dark humor. Described as “gloriously rude and gleefully offensive” by Rotten Tomatoes, this movie will be highly appreciated by an adult audience for sure.

The Holiday (2006)

Here’s another romantic comedy that will melt everyone’s hearts. It starts off two women who need a break from their lives and rent out each other’s homes to each other for the holidays. One lives in an urban American city, while the other lives in a small town in the UK. As they live in each other homes, they start to appreciate the lives they have and even find love in the process.

The Grinch (2018)

There have been several versions of this classic Christmas film, but the latest remake is the 2018 animated version. This film will best be enjoyed by kids with its bright and colorful visuals. However, those who grew up with the Jim Carrey version may not need to see this, as the cartoon is more of an iteration of the old version and is better suited for kids. Still, if you have kids, this is one of the best holiday movies for the whole family to enjoy!

Let it Snow (2019)

This Netflix Christmas rom-com caters to teens since this film focuses on the lives of three teenagers in a small rural town in the US as they fall in love on Christmas Eve. Based on the coming-of-age novel by the brilliant John Green, Let it Snow is a sentimental film that makes you appreciate the joys and woes of growing up. The likable cast of the film makes it even more worth it to watch. If you’re looking for something to get you into a happy mood, this film is definitely you should see.

Holidate (2020)

Holidate is a Netflix Christmas film that just recently came out this November. It features Emma Roberts as the bitter heartbroken Sloane and Luke Bracey as the unlucky in love Evanston. The two meet and appoint each other as their ‘holidates’ so that they won’t be pressured to bring actual dates in events on important holidays. The entire film goes through a whole year of holidays starting from New Year’s Eve to St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco De Mayo, and so on. Like any romantic comedy, the two fall in love with each other and confess their feelings for each other on Christmas. The ending may be a bit cliché, but what’s a Christmas film without a happy ending, right?

