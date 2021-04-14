The Best Netflix Comedies for Comic Relief

With all of the problems going on in the world these days, pretty much everyone is in need of some comic relief. It’s a good thing we have Netflix to help keep us sane and laughing even for just a moment. As today also happens to be International Moment of Laughter Day, we created the perfect list of the best Netflix comedies right now. This is to remind everyone that it’s okay to laugh out loud once in a while even when it’s difficult. So get your popcorn and couches ready!

Yes Day

This one just recently came out and is a funny, heartfelt family comedy. Imagine your parents saying yes to everything you want for a whole day. Things are definitely bound to get crazy. Say yes to Yes Day, and you will definitely be in for a ride!

The Austin Powers Trilogy

Yeah, Baby! Austin Powers is definitely one of the classics in American spy comedies. It pokes fun at the outrageous plots, rampant sexual innuendo associated with 1960s spy films. Moreover, it also parodies a lot of films such as James Bond, and contains a lot of references to popular culture at the time.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as Icelandic singers Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, the films follows their music career as they compete at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Eddie Murphy Raw

As of October 2019, this film is the highest grossing stand-up comedy concert film of all time at the box office. Speaking of world records, this film also set the record for containing the highest number of a certain swear word ever in a feature-length film. I guess you’ll just have to watch it to find out what swear word it is!

Back To the Future

Sci-fi cult favorite Back To the Future is definitely on this list! It’s got time travel, adventure, weird science, and heart. Today, it’s considered as one of the greatest films ever made. It was even selected to be preserved in the National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant”.

I Care A Lot

You just know that Rosamund Pike in a blunt bob in a film is going to wreak havoc. And I meant that as praise. Her portrayal as a scammer who makes a living by caring for the aged and taking over their assets is spot on. This black comedy is definitely for those who appreciate dark humor.

Bad Trip

If you love watching prank shows on YouTube, this hidden camera comedy film is perfect for you. Bad Trip features a unique take on film making and surprises its audiences with its uplifting bits.

3 Idiots

This film was all the rage among engineering students when I was in school. It is a satire about three Indian engineering students battling the social pressures under an Indian education system. Heavily awarded, this film is smart and witty, and will definitely interest any geek out there.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

This film parodies a lot about real-life historical events, so it’s bound to get a lot of laughs from its viewers. At one point in the film, the knights had to make a Trojan rabbit in order to gain access to an enemy castle. Recklessly funny, you know this one’s going to give you major comic relief since it’s the basis for Spamalot.

Chef

This film is not only going to make you laugh, but it is also going to make you HUNGRY. I swear, to this day, I still remember that grilled cheese scene. It follows a chef who loses his job at a popular restaurant, and ends up starting his own food truck business. This film also introduced me to Cuban S.

Superbad

Superbad is a super good coming of age comedy starring some of our favorite geeks Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Here’s another Michael Cera-led rom-com action film that will certainly satisfy the geek in you.

White Chicks

Two black FBI agents go undercover using whiteface as two Hampton socialites to solve a kidnapping plot. Since its release, the film has also been regarded as a cult classic. Trust me, guys. This one is hilarious!

Dumplin’

An overweight teen decides to rebel against her judgmental mother by competing in her mother’s Miss Teen Bluebonnet pageant.

Coming To America

Eddie Murphy stars as Zamunda’s newly crowned King Akeem as he and his trusted friend embark on an adventure in Queens, New York.

American Pie Everything

The first few films of this franchise are definitely raunchy and will surely entertain you. Plus, it’s got that 90s feel if you’re looking for some nostalgia.

The Wolf of Wall Street

Based on a true story, Leonardo DiCaprio takes us to the crazy world of stockbroking, as he cheats his way to the top.

Bad Moms

If there’s one thing this film teaches us, it’s that Moms are only human just like the rest of us. They aren’t perfect and sometimes they just need a break (though these moms take their freedom a bit too far!).

