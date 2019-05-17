To say that the latest and final season of Game of Thrones is disappointing would be an understatement. For many fans, it is now officially a dumpster fire; this probably began ever since the show passed the books and they had to make things up due to the lack of source material. Speaking of making things up for the show, that creative energy could have been used better for some Game of Thrones spin off ideas.

Since we’re dead set on receiving a riot-inducing series finale, one way to quell that, uh… unrest, would be to feed the fans with more hopes of better Game of Thrones stuff. More of the same but smaller in scale would probably be better since the showrunners of Game of Thrones seem to be having problems wrestling with such a Maximilian scope. For example:

Luckily, George R.R. Martin himself has already confirmed that a Game of Thrones spin off show is in the works. Moreover, there are actually three of them confirmed by the murderous book author himself. He didn’t fully reveal what these Game of Thrones spin off shows would each be about but with a bit of popular demand and character favoritism, anything is possible at this point.

Here are the best characters in the show that deserve their own Game of Thrones spin off show based on potential and as a result of the article writer’s logical deconstruction prowess (using eenie meenie miney mo, with eyes closed):

Lyanna, Rhaegar, and Robert

Everything that’s happened to the thrones of Westeros in the show was all because of a damned love triangle. Lyanna Stark, Ned Stark’s sister, was someone whom Robert Baratheon deeply loved and wanted. In the books, Lyanna was not your typical lady. In fact, she was closer to Arya Stark when it comes to demeanor. So, as you can imagine, she didn’t want anything to do with a man like Robert.

Instead, Lyanna fell for Rhaegar Targaryen, a serial pretty boy with a soft heart and a love for art (who is also a respected warrior). So, Robert started a rebellion when he thought Rhaegar kidnapped Lyanna but in reality, they eloped. It has been mentioned in the show many times but seeing that chivalrous uprising in action (and a Robert Baratheon at his prime) is something that’s probably more epic than Game of Thrones.

Such an adaptation would also set the stage for younger/alive versions of legendary characters in Game of Thrones such as Ser Barristan Selmy or even the Mad King. Thankfully, there’s a fat chance they’re working on something like this; it’s essentially a prequel.

Brienne of Tarth

Brienne is one of the best knights ever in Westeros who wasn’t really a knight. Despite being denied knighthood many times by many lords and knights all because of her gender, she still trained to become a fighter that would eventually defeat The Hound. In a place like Westeros where most knights have the loyalty of a chamber pot, Brienne is radiant beacon of justice and honor.

How she became what she was is a story worthy of a show. It could also work as an inspiring commentary on defying society’s standards. After all, Brienne was supposed to be a lady to be wed for alliances and lordly favors. As we all know, she challenged those and came out victorious.

Beric Dondarrion, Brotherhood without Banners

Rarely are there noble knights or characters in Game of Thrones who truly cared for the oppressed people of Westeros. Then, along came Beric Dondarrion and his trusty cleric, Thoros of Myr with their merry outlaw band called The Brotherhood without Banners. Their goal is to work against the Lannisters; also, to protect the smallfolk of Westeros who have no means of defending themselves.

Beric and The Brotherhood are essentially the Robin Hood and Merrymen of Westeros. Not to mention Beric is basically immortal as long as Thoros is around to resurrect him. Any other knight or lord and such a gift from the Lord of Light would have been abused. Not Beric, he’s a superhero an undying champion of the masses and for that, he deserves his own show.

Queen of Thorns

Can’t get enough of political intrigue and throne room drama? Well then, Olenna Tyrell has you covered. If the stories of top-notch manipulation skills she told Margery are real, then we have ourselves a backstory worthy of a Game of Thrones spinoff.

If you can recall, House Tyrell is in actuality, ruled in proxy by queens or princesses since their noble males are somehow all useless and are only there for formality. They have survived and even thrived in such a state of puppetry. It would be fascinating to see a foxy Olenna in her prime outwitting and outliving enemies more dangerous than her through nothing but wit and guile.

The Targaryens

We’re not sure if HBO can even handle the requirements for an idea as ambitious as this one. Even with just three dragons, they’re already bleeding their budget dry. What more if there were around a dozen of them? That’s what ought to happen if they choose to give a spotlight to the Targaryens and how they invaded Westeros.

All this happened nearly three centuries before the events of Game of Thrones starting with Aegon Targaryen (the first one). His invasion was spearheaded by three dragons after Valyria, the Targaryens’ original homeland was destroyed by a volcano.

Dragonstone (as seen in Game of Thrones) is actually their farthest outpost from Valyria and after much debate, they decided to invade Westeros because they can and because they’re not exactly the most powerful dragonlord clan in Valyria (there were many), so Westeros was a chance for them to have a kingdom of their own all the way up to the Mad King… and eventually, the Mad Queen:

Tormund Giantsbabe

No, that wasn’t a typo. Tormund is many things in Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire books, but a Giantsbane he is not. Tormund never killed any giant. However, a female giant did, in fact, take him as her baby and even nursed him on her teat. For such an oddly fetishistic feat, Tormund was named “Giantsbabe” by the wildlings but since that’s too embarrassing, he changed it to Giantsbane.

There’s also that one time where he apparently had sex with a female bear (oh Tormund); Ygritte called her out on his nonsense. So, if Tormund loves to tell tall tales, why is he worthy of his own Game of Thrones spinoff show? The question is, why not? We need ourselves a good dark comedy show set in Westeros and Tormund can both be violent and funny.

Let’s also not forget that he is now the caretaker of Ghost, Jon’s dire wolf whom he parted with in a lame manner. Doesn’t matter, all Ghost needs is his new bro Tormund and their dangerous misadventures beyond the wall.

Bronn the Sellsword

With combat expertise as deceptive as his tongue, Bronn is the quintessential boor mercenary. He has no honor and he only cares about three things: himself, gold, and a woman’s genitals, but we love him for it. There’s no denying that Bronn steals any scene he’s in whether with his rogue virtuosity or his clever humor.

As such, Bronn’s a fan favorite and we certainly would never tire of him and his sellsword escapades in Westeros. Too bad the continuity and canon probably won’t allow for any meeting with Tyrion or other sharp-tongued or quick-witted characters in the show. Bronn by himself, however, should be more than enough.

Oberyn Martell and his bastard snakes

Before he died of a splitting headache (or was it an aching head split?), Oberyn Martell was the most beautiful badass in Westeros. Technically, he defeated The Mountain in single combat, meaning he could probably defeat everyone else. That is if he didn’t spend so much much time bedding half of Westeros.

Regardless, how Oberyn came to be or at least some of his adult backstory is compelling spin off material. Props to the actor, Pedro Pascal for making such an engrossing character come to life among established ones in the mere span of a season. Now, we want more of Oberyn and his poisonous assassin bastard daughters. A spin-off show about him would probably even be sexier and more violent than Game of Thrones.

Khal Drogo, the Undefeated

Here we go, the role which made Jason Momoa’s talent fee soar to Hollywood heights. That means our dreams of him reprising a younger and budding Khal Drogo would probably remain a fantasy. He’s a cool dude, though, so anything could happen? Hopefully. After all, Khal Drogo was one of the original fan favorites before he died to an infected boo-boo.

How he became the most feared and victorious conqueror across the Narrow Sea with his Dothraki nomad army is nothing short of legendary. We’re guessing it takes inspiration from Genghis Khan and his Mongol horde. Add some fantasy elements to that and a Jason Momoa and voila! There’s our the most long-awaited Game of Thrones spin off we might never get. Fingers crossed, though.

Jaqen H’ghar A Man

A Man is not amused with your clever smirk for thinking this spin-off title sounds like a boring French film. True, it sounds like that, but knowing A Man, he/she/it/No One is anything but dull. Moreover, A Man is highly underrepresented in Game of Thrones. Even George R.R. Martin or the showrunners of HBO could make a whole series of novels or shows about A Man and The Faceless Men of Braavos.

How and why one of them didn’t kill off everyone in Westeros just because they can is a mystery. Arya– sorry, No One, is definitely capable of doing such a massacre. The Faceless Men, led by A Man, are still as mysterious as ever and we need more of them.

Such a spin-off would have to tiptoe through a lot of potential plotholes and canon rules though; it seems they’ll kill just about anyone who their worshippers pay to get assassinated. There’s no way nobody paid for the death of significant kings and queens. Nevertheless, that makes their potential spin-off show about medieval fantasy assassins all the more spellbinding.

