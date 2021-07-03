The best remote working garden sheds inspired by TV and the movies

Remote working is here to stay for many of us in some form or other because the pandemic has completely changed how and where we work. But after a year of working from your dining table or ironing board or dressing table, don’t you deserve somewhere nice to work so you can prove to your boss that you don’t need to go back to their office full-time?

Converting a garden shed into a home office – or building one from scratch – is becoming a popular way to turn remote working into a lifestyle that doesn’t take over your home, so HouseholdQuotes.co.uk has come up with 6 garden shed makeovers inspired by offices from TV shows and films, in case you need some inspiration.

Of course, The Office features here, with Michael Scott’s (almost) ‘all business’ office recreated in a shed that really does look like an office block that has been shrunk down and placed in someone’s backyard. Much more stylish is Don Draper’s shed office, which is all wood-panelling and sophistication, and – of course – comes with its own drinks trolley.

If Bridgerton has helped you get through lockdown, why not celebrate with a home office shed inspired by the Duke of Hastings? Or you could channel your inner Dumbledore with a shed fit for a wizard, full of books and (literal) memories.

Meanwhile, Mr Burns from The Simpsons offers up a nuclear power plant-themed shed, complete with security fence, monitors and almost certainly a button to release the hounds. Much more welcoming and inspirational is Leslie Knope’s shed, which is both cute and also a place where a future President of the USA could formulate her plans.

What these sheds demonstrate is that your home office workspaces are only as limited as your imaginations. If these fictional characters had to work remotely, these images show that they’d be just as effective in their own back gardens as they were in their real offices. Which one has inspired you to get building your own shed?