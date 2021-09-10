The Best Sci Fi Movies (2000s Edition)

The 2000s was an exciting time for sci fi movies. The genre hit the new millennium by storm, and captured the hearts and minds of sci fi geeks everywhere. It also set the tone for the genre in modern times. So let’s take a trip down memory lane, and check out the best sci fi movies of the 2000s!

Space Cowboys (2000)

Space Cowboys is about four retired, ex-test pilots who are sent to space to repair a failing Soviet satellite. The film is star-studded with Clint Eastwood, Donald Sutherland, Tommy Lee Jones, and James Garner as the core four. With its superb acting and special effects, the film is a definite 2000s sci fi film worth seeing.

This sci-fi drama was will tug at your heartstrings, as David, a highly advanced robotic boy, embarks on an adventure to become human to gain the love of his foster mother who abandoned him. Of course, you also can’t go wrong with this film with Steven Spielberg as its director and screenwriter.

Go on a dangerous adventure to the center of the Earth (as in the Earth’s inner core) to reset the world’s deteriorating electromagnetic field. Sure, it may be too outrageous to seem real, but it’s an exciting concept to think about.

Parallel universes, bizarre visions of a man in a rabbit costume, incessant sleepwalking, an impending doom, plus your typical teenage drama, this cult classic is a lot to take in. It certainly isn’t for everybody which makes it all the more interesting and mind-bending.

Signs (2002)

Former priest Graham Hess moves to an isolated farmhouse with his family which later becomes the site of strange crop circles which could be a sign of alien existence. Even worse, it could also mean a potential alien invasion.

Avatar (2009)

This James Cameron film is probably one of the most creative and sensational films in the 21st century. With its use of new generation special effects and 3D imagery, Avatar remains to be one of the most visually impressive and immersive films ever.

Minority Report (2002)

Another Steven Spielberg film, Minority Report is loosely based on the short story of the same name. It is set in the year 2054 when authorities have the technology to foresee crimes before they happen. One man, accused of potentially committing a crime, sets out to prove his innocence.

Jumper (2008)

A man with a genetic anomaly has the ability to transport himself anywhere. When he uses his abilities to rob banks, he catches the attention of a secret society dedicated to killing people like him.

28 Weeks Later (2007)

Zombie films are a lot of fun! A sequel to 28 Days Later, this film is a zombie movie you can’t miss. Six months after the Rage virus turned half of Britain into zombies, the US army helps protect the survivors as a carrier of the virus enters London.

Resident Evil (2002)

Loosely based on the video game series of the same name, Resident Evil is a film that fans would love to see in action. Sure, it’s not exactly a cinematic masterpiece, but it’s still a guilty pleasure.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

This one got me thinking even after leaving the theater. It’s about the consequences of climate change as the world plunges into a new ice age. It certainly is an enjoyable film that will keep you at the edge of your seat!

Wall-E (2008)

This sci fi animated film is so good, it has to be on this list! In a world covered in toxic waste, a waste cleaning robot falls in love with another robot. Together, they set out on a journey that will change the fate of mankind.

I Am Legend (2007)

Imagine being the last man on Earth. This is exactly who Robert Neville is but in New York City. The last survivor of a plague, he sets out to find a cure using his own antibodies.

The Host (2006)

Describes as “lean, suspenseful, and scary”, The Host successfully delivers a horror film that enthusiasts would appreciate. You can’t expect anything less than brilliant when Bong Joon-ho is involved.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

When the fate of mankind lies in the hands of a human-like alien, scientist Helen Benson must help him escape.

S1m0ne (2002)

What do you do when a famous actress quits your movie? Well, just build one to replace her! Al Pacino plays a brilliant, disillusioned producer who, because of his obsession, builds the world’s first synthetic actress.

Transformers (2007)

Transformers was a huge success (well for the first few films). For Sam, things can’t get any worse when he finds himself in possession of the Allspark, and caught in the middle of two intergalactic robot races at war with each other.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

This list wouldn’t be complete without Star Wars Episode III which shows one of the most crucial moments of the series ever. The final installment of the prequel trilogy, Revenge of the Sith depicts how Anakin Skywalker crosses over to the dark side and turns into one of the most iconic sci fi villains ever!