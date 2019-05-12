The Best Smart Phones for Gaming in 2019 that Won’t Break the Bank

Nowadays phones are expensive, and doubly so if you wants special specs that are good for gaming. But if you want to separate your business or personal phone with one specifically made for gaming, you can cut down on the price.

Using phones to game is not new. It has been a thing phone companies have considered since the Nokia 3310s, which we now call “the brick.” If you remember this model, you may recall playing Snake for hours.

Now games are more advanced but phone companies have kept gaming in mind for their newer models as well. Phones have increasingly become an enticing method for gaming. There are now phones specifically dedicated to it with specialized hardware and clip on controllers—you can find one for fairly cheap.

Black Shark 2

The Black Shark 2 is the second generation gaming phone from Xiaomi, a Chinese company with a gaming sector within the company. With a few quirks, they have created one of the best gaming phones for players on a budget. Building on their processor with more power, the phone also has a better screen and a great camera. With improved gaming credentials, the Black Shark 2 rivals the more expensive gaming models. Since the phone is popular with gamers, it is difficult to find. Especially in countries like the US, where the phone is unavailable.

Honor Play

According to the site MoneyPug, which is used to compare cheap mobile phones, for under £300 you can get the Honor Play phone. While this model is no match for pricier gaming phones like the Razer and the Asus ROG, the Honor Play offers high performance at a fair price. Much lower than the others, it is another great gaming phone for a budget. The specs on the phone are almost the same as the more expensive Honor 10 and the Huawei P20, making it enticing for non-gamers as well. Decent performance at a fraction of the price, the only thing that turns off buyers are its camera features, which are nothing to get excited about.

Red Magic Mars

Another affordable gaming option is the Red Magic Mars phone. It doesn’t have the latest specs but it does provide a great mobile gaming experience. For its price, the display is bright and crisp. It has a powerful processor running the same as the PUBG Mobile on Ultra settings with no lag. The built-in trigger buttons are customizable, which excites gamers looking to modify. Its camera leaves something to be desired and the software isn’t perfect, but it is a tempting option at half the price of leading gaming phones.

Razer Phone

If you’re a serious gamer and want the perfect phone for it, the Razer is probably your best option. It is more expensive than the Black Shark or the Red Magic Mars, but it offers that much more. It has a stunning 120Hz display, which gamers love. Put the phone on stereo Dolby speakers and you will be able to tweak the performance of games using certain apps. A common theme with gaming phones, the camera isn’t the best. Because it is specifically made for gamers, other functions lose out. But if you are serious about mobile gaming, this may be the phone for you.

OnePlus 6T

The OnePlus 6T if for those who want serious gaming power without the price. It is a great option for those looking for a mid-level gaming option. It has a Snapdragon 845 chipset, which powers some of the most capable smart phones. With this chipset, it will be one of the most desirable gaming phones for a while.

With a large 6.41-inch OLED display, it has a resolution of 1080 x 2340. This isn’t as high as some of the competition, but it has an easier time driving internals. It also has a 3,700mAh battery, giving you the battery life you need to game for hours without worrying about charging it. The OnePlus 6T also comes with new specs that don’t have to do with gaming, including an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Whatever you are looking for in a gaming phone, you can find an affordable mobile option. You don’t have to spend a lot of money on an iPhone or an Android. In fact, phones that are made specifically for gaming are a better bet. If you are looking to go all in on a phone made for gaming, it still doesn’t have to break the bank. Separating your personal device from a gaming device is a helpful option to make sure you have the speed and screen capabilities you want to make mobile gaming all you want it to be.