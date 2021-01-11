The Best Zombie Movies of All Time

With everything going on in the world right now, a zombie apocalypse might not even be that far from happening. Over the years, we’ve seen all kinds of films about these blood-thirsty creatures. If a zombie apocalypse were to actually happen, it’s best to stay informed and prepared (if it were really possible) for our sake and humanity’s. This means watching as many zombie films as we can. Here are some of the best zombie movies (in no particular order) that could give us a good fighting chance when the time comes.

This box office hit was a hit for good reason. World War Z focuses on former U.N. investigator Gerry Lane on his quest to find the source of the worldwide pandemic that threatens humanity’s survival (sound familiar?). The lethal virus is spread with just a single bite, and it is Gerry’s mission to stop it from spreading.

This film shows how a zombie apocalypse started with the accidental release of a monkey with the highly contagious Rage virus from a medical lab. Twenty-eight days after this release, Jim wakes up from a coma and shockingly finds the city deserted. He finds other survivors, and together they struggle to adapt to the new world.

This zombie film takes place 28 weeks after the start of the rage virus epidemic. Six months later, the virus had already consumed the human population of the British Isles. The U.S. Army declares the epidemic over, and starts its restoration efforts on British soil. Little do they know that the virus is far from gone, and is deadlier than ever.

This classic 1968 zombie film proves its spot as an awesome film with its 97% Rotten Tomato rating. Apart from that, it also secures a place as one of the scariest films ever made as recognized by the Chicago Film Critics Association and Reader’s Digest. In fact, many regard this film as one of the top influences of zombie films today.

Dawn of the Dead takes its rightful place as one of the best zombie films of all time. This 1978 film took everything good from the Night of the Living Dead and made it ten times better. Its popularity resulted in four sequels, numerous pop culture references, and even a 2004 film remake. Empire Magazine named it as one of the Top 500 Greatest Movies of All Time, along with its predecessor Night of the Living Dead.

This animated dark fantasy comedy horror film is everything but just for children. This award-winning film centers on Norman Babcock who has the ability to speak with the dead. Norman’s uncle warns him of a witch’s curse that is about to plague their town. Norman then uses his psychic abilities to save his townspeople as zombies rise from their graves.

Warm Bodies is based on a young adult novel of the same name. In this story, the world is already plagued by zombies, and society is divided between humans and the living dead. R is an unusual zombie who rescues Julie from a zombie attack. The two form an attachment which causes R to become more and more human.

This film takes place two months since a strain of mad cow disease mutated into a “mad person disease”, causing zombies to roam society. Because of this, human are forced to go in hiding and survival mode. A group of survivors help each other out, as they follow a list of survival rules made by their leader. Some of the rules include:

Cardio

Beware of bathrooms

Travel light

Get a kickass partner

Don’t be a hero

It’s a marathon not a sprint

Swiss army knife

Always check the backseat

By the end of the film, the list ends up having 33 rules. Now this may definitely come in handy!

This Quentin Tarantino-produced film was released alongside Deathproof as part of a double feature Grindhouse. That fact alone is enough for us to know that this film is full of dark, violent, and crazy things. An example of that is that the main protagonist, Cherry, has a machine gun for a leg which she uses as a weapon. Set in a small town in Texas, Planet Terror shows what a nightmare one night can bring when flesh-eating zombies go on the prowl.

Who can forget about this South Korean film that left us all in tears? Train to Busan features a father and his estranged daughter’s struggles to survive a zombie outbreak while trapped in a speeding train. This suspenseful and unique zombie film was praised for its subtle depiction of class warfare.

