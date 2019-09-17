We’re not saying you should snap when life gets bad and start doing criminal activity… just insinuating it. For Walter White of Breaking Bad, there’s no other option, so it’s understandable. You, on the other hand, have plenty of options which are preferable to involving yourself with multiple drug cartels and the DEA, like running Breaking Bad marathons. Make sure to do it in this badass Breaking Bad Walter White blanket.

By the way, it’s not an official snuggie as those are trademarked but laws are for chumps. So here’s something that’s every bit as good as a snuggie. Okay, scratch that, these are even better since regular snuggies don’t come in Walter White undies– complete with the midlife crisis look. The Breaking Bad Walter White blanket retails for $14.00.

It’s a “one size fits most” sleeved blanket made out of 100 percent methamphetamine polyester. Both sides are also brushed and it’s open at the back so you can easily take it off… or air your butt out. The Breaking Bad Walter White blanket is also machine washable– you don’t have to work hard on taking the blood– er, stains, off if you ever use it in one of your “activities.”

Of course, let’s not forget the star of the design: the half-naked Mistah White who’s ready to go on a deathmatch with the police… which turned out to be the fire brigade. It’s the perfect companion for your Breaking Bad nights leading up to the release of the follow-up movie, El Camino on October 11.

So prepare your crystal blue… candy! out; because this Breaking Bad Walter White blanket was made with sleeves so you can do stuff with your hands while under a cover.

Be the one who knocks! Get your sleeved blanket here.