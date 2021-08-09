The Coolest TV and Movie Aunts and Uncles

It’s pretty awesome when our favorite characters have great parents, right? However, that’s not always the case. In some cases, they have cool aunts and uncles to take the place of their oftentimes absentee or clueless parents. Check this out for some of the coolest (sometimes craziest) TV and movie aunts and uncles that we all love!

Uncle Fester (Addams Family)

He may look (and slightly be) deranged and bizarre, but Uncle Fester is actually a gentle and caring person. He has great respect for Gomez and Morticia. In turn, he also loves and cares for his niece and nephews deeply (in spite of their naughtiness). I’d love to have an uncle like him over Uncle Vernon any day!

Uncle Ben (Spiderman)

Uncle Ben was the epitome of a great uncle. He and Aunt May (she’s also on this list) basically raised Peter and taught him some of the fundamental life lessons that he lives by as a superhero. He was even the one that taught Peter (and us) the most popular Spiderman quote: “with great power, comes great responsibility.”

Aunt Hilda and Aunt Zelda (Sabrina the Teenage Witch)

Aunt Hilda and Aunt Zelda are your resident cool aunts because of so many reasons. First, they’re powerful, badass, 600-year old witches. Second, they raised Sabrina like their own daughter. They may be cool aunts, but they’re also there to teach her how to properly use her magic for good. They’re kind of like the opposite of the aunts we know from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. But hey, we love both versions.

Aunt Lydia (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunt Lydia is not exactly cool. She’s the crazy aunt who’s all about tough love. Well, not even love. She punishes, tortures, threatens, and beats the handmaids to a pulp, but she has her moments. Throughout the series, we get an inkling of what made her the barbarian that she is, but at the end of the day, she’s just doing what she thinks is right to protect her girls.

Jaime Lannister(Game of Thrones)

Jaime Lannister is the ultimate uncle to Joffrey, Myrcella, and Tommen Baratheon because he is also, well, their dad. Plot twist! If you haven’t watched Game of Thrones, this is one crazy fact that set out a chain of events that divided Westeros. I guess he gives a whole new meaning to keeping it in the family.

Aunt May (Spiderman)

Aunt May is Peter Parker’s beloved aunt who we’ve all seen at various stages of her life. She is nurturing and supportive of Peter even though she mostly did not know about his secret life as a superhero. Plus, we’ve seen her at different stages in her life whether she was portrayed by Marisa Tomei, Rosemary Harris, or Sally Field.

Uncle Phil (Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)

As a judge, he may be on the strict side, but he still has a soft side that would make you love him. He is a loving and caring family man and is even a pretty stand-up citizen. His temper may go off the rails at times, but at the end of the day, he’s the uncle we all need in our lives. That’s because he’ll surely make you a decent person like him.

Edna Mode (The Incredibles)

She’s not their aunt by blood, but Edna sure is a cool aunt-figure for Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack. Known as the genius behind the Parr family’s costumes, Edna is also a very talented designer. She’s always been there for the Parr family which makes her a great aunt. Don’t you think, dahling?

Owen Lars (Star Wars)

Owen Lars was the stepbrother of Anakin Skywalker and Uncle to Luke Skywalker. He and his wife, Beru, raised Luke for the first twenty years of his life, giving him some semblance of a normal family life which is not common for Jedis. Much so, Luke was heartbroken when Owen and Beru were murdered by Imperial Stormtroopers.

Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)

And the aunt of the year award goes to Daenerys Stormborn Targaryen who fell in love with Jon (a.k.a. Aegon Targaryen). Though she had no idea Jon was her nephew at the beginning of their relationship, it certainly did not stop her from pursuing him even after she found out. Too bad that he stabbed her in the back (literally!).

Claire Dunphy (Modern Family)

BEST OF MODERN FAMILY: Claire dunphy

Watch this video on YouTube

Let’s not forget about Claire Dunphy who is probably one of the funnest and craziest aunts on TV. She’s neurotic, but her heart is almost always in the right place. Together with Phil, they make really great (and slightly embarrassing) parents, but they also make a really cool aunt and uncle to Lily and Rexford.