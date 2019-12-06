The Darth Vader Nutcracker Is Impressive, Most Impressive, And It Can Be Yours

It seems his Christmas doesn’t belong to a bearded man in red who likes to invade chimneys– no, it belongs to the Star Wars saga! December is the month that will mark the final part of the sequel trilogy, Star Wars Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker. Hence, the most appropriate gift for those whose lack of faith you find disturbing for the Star Wars films would be this Darth Vader Nutcracker.

Because when you have a surplus of stubborn walnuts, pecans, and other shelled nuts a.k.a. Rebel Scum, you need the additional power of the Dark Side of the Force in order to crush them to submission. Now, who better to lend you the Dark Side’s unlimited power than a Sith Lord himself?

Enter the Darth Vader Nutcracker, a 13-inch tall figurine of the famed Sith Lord which also doubles as a nutcracker. This one is an updated model that’s more realistic compared to earlier ones. Vader is also shown to be holding a miniature of the Death Star in one of his hands for added evil and notoriety.

The main frame of the figurine/nutcracker is made out of wood attached to a round base while the finer details are made out of plastic and fabric, such as the clothing. It’s also an officially licensed product and even has a nice nameplate attached at the bottom so you know it’s the real deal.

Oh, and you’re in luck because the Darth Vader nutcracker is currently on sale at the time of writing with an 11 percent discount. From the original price of $44.99, you can have it for only $39.99. It’s an altered deal, pray they don’t alter it any further– grab it now!