The Devil Is A Part-Timer! Season 2 Episode 2: Release date, time and Episode count

The first episode of The Devil is a Part-timer! Season 2 introduced us to a new character. Now fans are curious to know about the release date and time of Episode 2.

The Devil is a Part-timer! is a familiar name among the fans, and the first season of the anime series successfully gained massive popularity. After a break of nine years, the anime has returned to the screens with a second season.

In the premiere episode, we saw the demon lord Satan and his two trusted generals, Alciel and Urushiara, leading life as powerless humans in a small apartment in Tokyo. Satan also works at a burger outlet to earn a livelihood. On the other side, the hero Emilia also has a stable job and lives in Satan’s neighborhood with another hero named Suzuno. The episode also brings a new character named Alas Ramus, who is as adorable as Spy X Family‘s Anya Forger.

Episode 2 of The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 will release on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11:30 PM in Japan. After some time, the upcoming episode will make its way to Crunchyroll with English subtitles. Here’s the schedule that International fans may follow:

Pacific Time- 7:30 AM

Central Timing- 9:30 AM

Eastern Timing- 10:30 AM

British Time- 3:30 PM

Indian Timing- 8:00 PM

Australian Timing- 12:30 AM (July 22nd)

Today's the day! ? The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 is premiering today! pic.twitter.com/w9FlnHnovL — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 14, 2022

How many episodes does the anime come up with?

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, the ongoing season of the anime will have 12 episodes. The first season had 13 episodes, meaning we will get slightly less content this time. However, we might get a new season soon as the manga series has enough material to give us multiple seasons.