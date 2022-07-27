The Devil is a part-timer Season 2 Episode 3 Release date and Time

The Devil is a part-timer Season 2 Episode 3 is arriving soon, and here’s everything you need to know about its release schedule.

The second season of the animated show has already left everyone amazed with its story and, of course, one of the cutest characters in anime history, Alas Ramus. The show’s popularity is increasing day by day, so it’s no surprise that fans are eager to learn what will happen in the third episode of the second season.

When does The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 3 come out?

The Devil is a part-timer Season 2 Episode 3 will premiere on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:30 P.M JST. For international fans, the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. However, the release time won’t be the same due to different time zones. Here’s the exact time schedule that you can follow to track the upcoming episode in your region:

Pacific Time- 7:30 AM

Central Timing- 9:30 AM

Eastern Timing- 10:30 AM

British Time- 3:30 PM

Indian Timing- 8:00 PM

Australian Timing- 12:30 AM (July 29th)

What happened in the previous episode?

While everyone’s in shock that the adorable kid Alas called Satan and Emily her parents, Urushihara finds it strange that the kid addresses Maou as Satan. Furthermore, Suzuno thinks Alas to be a fallen angel as her name comes from Ente Isla. Maou and Emilia want to take care of the kid without sacrificing their respective jobs.

Family Time ?



Anime: The Devil is a Part-Timer!! 2 pic.twitter.com/mMPhJAEASH — WAIFU HEAVEN (@lokokabooster) July 21, 2022

However, Suzuno agrees to take that responsibility, and Chiho helps her get everything she needs, such as baby care kits and food. Later, the duo takes Alas to Maou’s working place, making the situation awkward. Maou shows gratitude towards Chiho for being by his side and understanding the entire situation. Meanwhile, he also apologizes to her for not being able to clear her doubts.