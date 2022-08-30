The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 8 Release date and Time

The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 8 is arriving this week, and here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode’s release schedule.

In the second season of The Devil Is A Part-Timer, we have seen how the demon lord Satan and hero Emi is residing in Tokyo in their human forms. However, the previous episode hinted at some of the intense fighting sequences. The plot of the anime is getting interesting, so fans eagerly want to know about the upcoming episode’s release schedule.

The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 2 follows a concurrent weekly schedule, so as usual, Episode 8 will come out on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11:30 PM JST. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, following the below time schedule:

Pacific Timing- 7:30 AM

Central Timing- 9:30 AM

Eastern Timing- 10:30 AM

British Time- 3:30 PM

Indian Timing- 8:00 PM

Australian Timing- 12:30 AM (September 2nd)

What happened in The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 7?

Emi calls Maou and his allies to the lighthouse and informs them that Olba has disclosed the location of the Sacred sword to the demons. She also reveals that the demons are planning to track the sword by using the Yesod fragment. In all this, the demons will be headed by a demon named Barbariccia. After that, Emi also says that a group of hardliners will come to their place, and they decide not to say anything to Amane.

Oops I should do some research today too ?? (via The Devil is a Part Timer Season 2) pic.twitter.com/44aO8KZ4Zz — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) August 29, 2022

While Malebranche and Ciriotta try to enter through the gate, Emi goes and tries to stop them. Meanwhile, Amane hands over her sword to Maou and asks him to carry on with the fight. Maou instructs the demons to return to the demon realm by saying that the sword is already in its correct place. Amane sends demons back to their realm, and Maou and Emi close the gate using their full strength.