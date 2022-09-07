The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 9 Release date and Time

The Devil is a part-timer Season 2 Episode 9 is getting released this week, and here’s everything you need to know about the anticipated episode of the anime.

The plot of The Devil is a Part-Timer 2 revolves around the Demon Lord Satan, who successfully flee from his kingdom as the superhero Emilia kills four of his demons. Also, he doesn’t possess any power in the human world, so he, along with two of his subordinates, lives in a small apartment in their human forms.

With the exciting characters and plotholes, the anime never disappoints its fans. Seeing the season’s popularity, it won’t be surprising if The Devil is A Part-timer returns with Season 3.

MORE: Why is #SimulcastBleach trending on social media ahead of anime premiere?

When does The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 9 release?

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 9 will release on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:30 PM in Japan. The episode will be available for international fans to stream on Crunchyroll, but the time may vary due to the time difference in different time zones. Hence, here’s a time schedule that will help you to track the episode:

Pacific Timing- 7:30 AM

Central Timing- 9:30 AM

Eastern Timing- 11:30 AM

British Timing- 3:30 PM

Indian Timing- 8:00 PM

Central Timing- 4:30 PM

Australian Timing- 10:00 PM

Philippines Timing- 10:30 PM

What happened in the previous episode?

A bear attacked Chiho’s grandmother, so the people working in their farm ran away. When Maou, Ashiya, and Urushihara came to know about the opportunity, they didn’t take a moment to grab it. One day, while exploring their new surroundings, they encountered Emi, Suzune, and Alas Ramus.

Emi was angry seeing Maou working as a farmer on the Sasaki farms as her parents were farmers, but Maou destroyed everything. Maou regrets what he did to Emi’s parents, but Emi doesn’t want him to go on a guilt trip because if he did, Emi wouldn’t be able to take her revenge.

?The Devil is a Part Timer Season 2?Anime Opening Theme Cover!?WITH?by Kuribayashi Minami



Anime broadcast info

New ep every Thursday 22:35PM on BiliBili

?BiliBili : https://t.co/gFZKGegU1a#???????? #TheDevilIsAPartTimerSeason2 #HatarakuMaousama #musemalaysia pic.twitter.com/TSqxMIY5da — MUSE Malaysia & Brunei (@museacg_my) September 6, 2022

Later, Maou, along with Chiho, Alas, and Ashiya, takes Hitoshi, Kazuma’s son, to his mother. Everyone was astonished to see a bear in the farm. While everyone thought about how to get rid of the bear, Hitoshi suddenly started crying out loud, due to which the bear learned about their location.

MORE: One Piece Chapter 1059 early spoilers put Blackbeard in the limelight