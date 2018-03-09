The Five Pieces Of Tech That Are Going To Totally Steal 2018

The turn of a year always causes one major problem, more choice in the tech market. It’s going to be another landmark year when it comes to our consumer purchases and whether it be the photography, gaming or smartphone market.

Of course, they don’t come cheap, but when has pushing boundaries done that? CES 2018 threw up some incredible pieces of kit and with us now firmly into the year, it’s time to start purchasing.

But with so many options, where do you start? We take a look at the five pieces of technology that you should be spending your money on.

Smartphone: Samsung Galaxy S9

The new Galaxy model is due out on March 9 and will continue to improve what was the smartphone of the year in the S8 last year.

With Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers, it’s going to be the perfect mobile for those who are regular streamers. It has a very similar look and feel to the S8, with only slight tweaks to the positioning of the fingerprint.

Unlike the iPhone, you’ll still get a headphone jack and the water resistance is still there for 2018. There’s big improvement on the camera and it’s a solid improvement on last year’s model.

Photography: The Canon EOS Range

Canon have completely overhauled their offerings for 2018 and are expanding their entry-level offerings as instagramming and photography become one of the biggest trends around.

A Canon really does bring that image quality up a notch and the new Rebel T7 has seen minor upgrades from 18 megapixels to 24.1. One problem is the 3.0 inch screen isn’t touchscreen, which isn’t ideal in a market of smartphone users. However, you can transfer images to other devices seamlessly, perfect for when the edit comes.

As a side note, photo editing software is also going to see vast improvements as the market becomes more accessible. Best online reviews website, suggests that Adobe Photoshop is still an out and out market leader, while the likes of Zoner Photo Studio and acdsee among the best value for money.

Television: Samsung Wall TV

Of course, you’ll be needing a huge TV in time for the World Cup and the Samsung Wall TV is naming itself the first “modular TV”.

What this means is that viewers can actually alter the size of the screen. You can use it as a multi-screen device, a smaller screen with the border blending to it’s mount, or just have it full screen, like you’re well and truly at the movies.

Using MicroLEDs, it offers an incredible picture and contrast. Two problems however, firstly you’ll need the space for the 146-inch screen and secondly it’ll set you back a lot of dollar.

Laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon and Yoga

We’re going to see some major additions to the ThinkPad this year. Both the Carbon and Yoga will see better HDR displays, an improvement on webcams and excellent microphones to communicate with the likes of Alexa and Cortana.

It’s processor is faster than ever and has four flexible modes – work, present, create and connect.

Gaming: Microsoft Xbox One X

The gaming market is huge and 2018 will see dozens of add ons and improvements to the consoles out there.

The Xbox One X is going to be one of the consoles of the year and is well worth buying if you have a 4K TV.

It’s getting plenty of plaudits and in comparison to a gaming PC they’re getting ever closer. Of course, VR is going to be huge this year and the options for Xbox are fantastic.

Graphically it’s among the best and can handle even the most powerful of games. It’s a no brainer if you’re looking for a console this year.