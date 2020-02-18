The Force Is Strong With These Baby Yoda And The Mandalorian Shirts!

There were a few things that resonated well from Christmas to this year. One of those was the Star Wars universe, no– we’re not talking about the Star Wars Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker, but The Mandalorian from Disney Plus. It’s one of the strongest entries to Star Wars thanks in part to the presence of the most unlikely father-son duo in the universe: Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian.

Baby Yoda was thrust into the hands of the bounty hunter with a heart thanks to the remnants of the Galactic Empire and has since been making waves in pop culture. Hence, we’re here to give our appreciation and love to Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian by presenting you with some adorable yet cool merchandise in the form of shirts!

We present you three shirts designed and made by Gildan® featuring the two main protagonists of The Mandalorian TV show. The first is a lovely cartoonish mashup of The Lion King and Star Wars. That one scene where Simba was baptized? Well, check out its Star Wars equivalent…

Of course, we also have a more serious offering for you cool and edgy fans. It comes in the form of Daddy Mando’s shiny and mouth-watering Mandalorian helmet designed to withstand blaster fire and make enemies see how pathetic they are in the reflection. It’s the helmet you’ve always wanted ever since you saw Boba Fett in the original trilogy.

Last but not least, we have Baby Yoda in one of his finest moments in the show where he exercises an *ahem* side of the Force that’s a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural… just kidding, it’s just Force heal, but considering Baby Yoda’s age, it’s pretty impressive.

All three shirts come in 100 percent cotton and seamless double-needle 7/8 design. The neck and shoulders are also tapered and they only come in black. Sizes, however, range from small to 6XL. The cost? only $18.75 for each shirt, used to be $25 each but there is a 25 percent discount for you bounty hunters with a heart. Grab ’em now!