The Four Fathers of Full Metal Alchemist

If there’s an anime that showcases the diversity of fathers very well, Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a great choice. Meet the four fathers that provided color in this story and helped shape the main characters, brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, along the way.

Warning: This post contains spoiler elements from Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, which is more faithful to the manga.

Hohenheim

The estranged father of Edward and Alphonse Elric. Hohenheim’s absence helps create the brothers biggest mistake that sets them off to their adventure. Because of that, he is unsure of how to reconcile with his sons. This makes him an awkward father of sorts, but it is heartwarming whenever he tries to connect with his kids.

Aside from the protagonists, Hohenheim also gave birth of sorts to the series’ final boss:

Father

Created from the essence of the “Eye of God” mixed with the blood of a young Hohenheim, the former dwarf in the flask turns itself and the slave into living Philosopher’s stones.

While Hohenheim spends the next 400 years studying alchemy, the creature became Father to seven homunculi based on the seven sins. He is ruthless, and sees his creation as nothing more than tools for his quest for power. Sounds like a bad father, right? Well, meet…

Shou Tucker

The worst father across all anime. The Elric Brothers meet the Sewing-Life Alchemist early on in the series, but what he does will haunt them until the end.

That is his daughter, Nina. And that’s their dog, Alexander. Cute, right? Pressured to come up with some with a creation to keep his state alchemist license, Shou did what any father should never do, especially if you are also known as a Sewing-Life Alchemist.

He fuses his dog and daughter together.

What’s worse is he doesn’t show any remorse even after Edward beats him up after the reveal. Nina’s fate leaves a lasting impression on the brothers, remembering her at different points in the future.

Maes Hughes

Fortunately, the story also introduces viewers to one of the best dads in anime: Maes Hughes. Aside from playing a father figure to the Elric brothers, he also never fails to amuse viewers whenever he brings out a photo of his family, especially of his daughter, Elicia.

Maes Hughes is a very simple and loving family man, and it is no wonder why he is a favorite of many. He makes up for the bad fathers in the series by being the ideal one.