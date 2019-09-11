The Harry Potter Feather Pen Is Fit For a Headmaster!

Are you a little bit salty because you haven’t received your letter from Hogwarts and you’ve been waiting for more than a decade? Welcome to the club. However, having a 9-5 job isn’t too bad compared to being an Auror; you can still self-study some Hogwarts stuff (sort of) and maybe even become the Headmaster. It’s certainly made more plausible with the Harry Potter feather pen.

With this baby, we can now play out our Harry Potter study or writing sessions a lot more faithfully. The Harry Potter feather pen is made to look like a Wizarding World quill complete with an inkwell. In this case, it’s not an actual inkwell but a place to store your feather pen.

It is made out of plastic but has a shiny gold sheen to it to make it stand out better. The plastic pen itself is nine inches tall and comes with a replaceable ink. Meanwhile, the base or “inkwell” comes with a Hogwarts crest for added authenticity; it’s also constructed to resemble the appearance and feel of marble.

Sure you can grab an actual traditional quill and inkwell but that comes with the hazards of ink stains everywhere. Our measly Muggle laundry is no match for that stain, sadly. That’s why the Harry Potter feather pen offers a great balance between cleanliness and functionality.

It’s not magical but at least you don’t need to spend some nonexistent Gold Galleons for it after withdrawing from the grumpy goblins of Gringotts. The feather pen will only cost you $14.99 and that’s with the 25 percent off discount already applied. You don’t get deals like this in Diagon Alley. So adorn your Headmaster-esque office today with the proper office supply.

Grab your feather pen while it’s on sale! Gotta love Muggle technology.