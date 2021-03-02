The Hidden Costs of Next-Gen Gaming

by

We all know gaming consoles aren’t cheap, with popular models costing between $300-$500 each. When you add on a few games it can bring the initial investment up to the $700 range. But this is just the tip of the iceberg for gaming costs.

Many consumers think this upfront investment is probably the largest expense they’ll have as a gamer, but the add-ons and enhancements that will improve your gaming experience can quickly add up. Reviews.org’s new report shows that the hidden costs of online gaming can add up to over $4,000 per year.

If you’re looking to be more financially aware, you might want to check this out and adjust accordingly.

About Noemi

Freelance writer and wannabe beach bum; ditched her day job as an English teacher for writing and has not regretted it a single bit. When not writing, Noemi can be found on the road, hoping to encounter the dragon of her dreams. Yes, she's into fantasy novels, gadgets, and practically anything that catches her interest. Shiny!

