The Hidden Costs of Next-Gen Gaming

We all know gaming consoles aren’t cheap, with popular models costing between $300-$500 each. When you add on a few games it can bring the initial investment up to the $700 range. But this is just the tip of the iceberg for gaming costs.

Many consumers think this upfront investment is probably the largest expense they’ll have as a gamer, but the add-ons and enhancements that will improve your gaming experience can quickly add up. Reviews.org’s new report shows that the hidden costs of online gaming can add up to over $4,000 per year.

If you’re looking to be more financially aware, you might want to check this out and adjust accordingly.