Check Out the Living Dead Dolls 20th Anniversary Set

Twenty years ago in a graveyard that was long since forgotten five coffins were unearthed. Out of these coffins emerged some of the iconic dolls in history as Living Dead Dolls were on the scene. With names such as Sin and the Eggorcist each of these dolls came in a little coffin along with a rhyme on how they lived. Also, each of the dolls came with their own death certificate on how they died and this was a start of something special.

Now Mezco is celebrating the anniversary with Living Dead Dolls 20th anniversary set. There are going to be four dolls that everyone can see on the page and they are Candy Rotten, Galeras, Legion and Eve. These are amazing dolls but there is a fifth doll that comes in an enshrouded coffin.

What is going to be in this coffin? Another doll that you can only get with this set and in this coffin is going to be one of five 20th anniversary mystery dolls. Nothing is known about this as these dolls are going to be of the same quality as the rest and to get all five in this set is going to be challenging. And Mezco has assured us that each of the dolls in the 20th anniversary set is going to be five unique dolls and not variants.

Each doll is packed in its own coffin and has five points of articulation, dressed in real clothing and come with their own death certificate. This is going to shipping out around July-September of 2018 and for more information check out the store page here.

If you are a fan of the Living Dead Dolls you owe it to yourself to check out this set. What five dolls are going to be unleashed on us? Only the fiends over at Mezco know for sure and they aren’t telling! Are you excited for this new set? Let us know! We love hearing from you!

