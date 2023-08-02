Magic: The Gathering’s The Lord of the Rings ‘One Ring’ card worth millions recently sold to a well-known American rapper who has a history of splashing the cash on trading cards.

Despite being a famous musician and rapper, Post Malone has a passion for collecting famous trading cards. Last year, Posty collaborated with Wizards of the Coast for the Secret Lair x Post Malone: Backstage Pass collection, with one of the sets placing him in a starring role. Post Malone has also hosted various Magic: The Gathering events in the past, including one in where he competed against a public opponent for the chance to win $100,000.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

The Lord of the Rings ‘One Ring’ card worth millions sells to American rapper

However, now Post has taken his interest to the next level by purchasing the Magic The Gathering ‘The One Ring’ collection for a suspected eye-popping sum of money. The Magic: The Gathering – The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set gained significant attention back in June, particularly as it pertained to the search for The One Ring card, an entirely unique, one-of-one card that was released to reflect the significance of The One Ring in JRR Tolkien’s trilogy.

The One Ring card was included in single Magic: The Gathering – Tales of Middle-earth booster pack, and was eventually found by an anonymous player. It was graded by PSA at Mint 9, but the card’s owner remained anonymous until recently.

TikTok reveals Post Malone to be the buyer of the unique card

Yesterday (1 August), the founder of The One Ring card was revealed via a TikTok video, in which a player named Brook Trafton appears to sell the card to none other than Post Malone.

Throughout the video, Trafton can be seen hugging, celebrating, and selling the card to Posty who says “Yeah, I’ll take it.”

Trafton described the situation that led to this meeting in the post’s description.

He wrote: “When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was @Post Malone. I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously, it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life-changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do. This is my dream come true, meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. Post Malone @Magic: The Gathering you have changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me, I guess it’s magic. I am forever grateful”.

Fans speculate the card sold for over $2m

It’s unclear how much Post bought the card for, but fans have estimated that it must be in the millions. Previously, Spain-based shop Gremio de Dragones offered a reported $2,199,650 for the card but it was turned down. Commenters on the TikTok claimed The One Ring card was sold to Post Malone for $2.6m but the exact figure remains unconfirmed.

However, prior to his purchase of The One Ring, Malone had bought a Black Lotus card for a total of $800,000 making it one of the most expensive Magic: The Gathering cards ever. The rapper is certainly dedicated to his hobby and if anyone was likely to pay a record fee for the card it’d be Post.

