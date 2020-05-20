The Making of Cieco

ODD Animation Pictures, a young company, is now working on its first animated short film named Cieco. The studio is situated in the southeast of Sweden, but they cooperate with experts from all around the world. The Director, Carina Henriksson, has experience from working in studios in France and England and is educated at Vancouver Film School, where Art Director Johannes Othén also completed his education.

Some bearing ideas of ODD Animation Pictures include that animated film should always have a clear message to its viewers, it is not only for children’s entertainment but also for the grown-ups, and the film’s ending doesn’t always need to be a happy one; It still can be as important and popular when it’s not.

So let´s look at what we know about the film Cieco so far: The lead character Cieco is a small fox puppy who, because of her curiosity, gets far, too far into the dark woods and disappeared. In the woods, she meets a lone character made of stone, Ruya. While Cieco is open-minded and friendly, Ruya wants nothing more than to be left alone at his spot. They are not the only ones in the woods. There is an evil presence around them, and they are after Cieco.

The setting is influenced by John Bauer’s paintings and from the tales of the Grimm Brothers. The movie will be made with the premise – What if Guillermo del Toro made an animated film with Disney?

ODD Animation Pictures has completed pre-production and is now moving into the animation stage. They started a Kickstarter to back this project up. It’s an all-or-nothing concept, so to make the project a success, they will need everyone’s support. In return, ODD has created high-quality rewards for the supporters where the concept is ‘nothing to lose, only gain!‘ As a backer, you also get to see the whole production of the film, behind the scenes. You will be able to see everything live!

Carina Henriksson, the Director, urges people to help the new studio out and make this movie a reality! If you want to see this movie happen, check out this Kickstarter and give them your support!