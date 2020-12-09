The Most Awaited PS5 Games Coming Out in 2021

The video game industry had a massive blowout this 2020. With the highly anticipated PlayStation 5’s release, many are already praising the console’s power and innovation. As the PS5 continues to grow in popularity and sales, many are already excited to see what it will bring in 2021. In fact, 2021 is expected to be a big year for PlayStation 5 based on its New Worlds to Explore launch video released this November. Here are the most awaited PS5 games 2021 has to offer.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 - Announcement Trailer | PS5

Set to release in the first half of 2021, Gran Turismo 7 is one of the biggest PS5 games 2021 has in store. It is the 8th mainline installment of the Gran Turismo series. It is also one of the few games featured in the PS5’s gameplay trailer. The 3-minute long trailer reveals significantly enhanced graphics with the grass around the track edges denser. The lighting is also clearer with more accurate shadows. This teases its use of real-time ray tracing technology (a first for the gaming console) to give the game a more realistic look. No specific release date has been announced, but this is definitely one of the more highly-anticipated PS5 game releases of 2021.

Hitman 3

Hitman 3 - Announcement & Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Reveal Event

The 8th installment of the Hitman series will come out on several platforms such as the Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Windows. The hitman, whom players get to control, assassinates criminal targets across the globe. Its latest trailer teases six new locations for the renowned assassin Agent 47. As of now, only 3 locations are confirmed: Dubai, Dartmoor, and Chongqing. Players of the earlier installments should also be glad to know that they can import their progress into Hitman 3.

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village - 2nd Trailer

The PS5’s launch event last June 2020 announced the release of the 10th major installment of Resident Evil. It comes after Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and follows several years after the events of its predecessor. During the event, Capcom also revealed that the main character Ethan will go against a familiar character Chris Redfield’s. Their bout results in Ethan facing a series of challenges, and finding a mysterious village in Europe. Rumors say that the game will be released in April of next year, while pre-orders will start in January.

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West - Announcement Trailer | PS5

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn follows the story of Aloy, a huntress of the Nora Tribe, in her mission to find the source of a mysterious deadly plague. It also promises a larger map versus its predecessor, including locations such as San Francisco and the Yosemite Valley. Another cool addition is underwater exploration, making the sequel much bigger than the first. The game takes advantage of the PS5’s cool new features such as bigger processing power, increased storage, Tempest Engine, and Dualsense controller. As a result, the console will be able to support haptic feedback, 3D spatial audio, and faster loading times.

Ratchett & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Extended Gameplay Demo I PS5

Another exciting exclusive release is Ratchett & Clank: Rift Apart as announced last June at the PS5 launch. At the Gamescom’s opening night last August, Insomniac Games released a 7-minute gameplay demo of the game to promote its 2021 release. This third-person shooter game comes after the successful Ratchett & Clank: Into the Nexus. The sequel follows the two main characters as they travel multiverses in different realities to stop an evil emperor from eliminating all life. It will also feature a new female character Lombax. The sequel will also feature real-time travel between different areas, worlds, and planets thru inter-dimensional portals, a first for the series. This is definitely one of the most awaited PS5 games 2021 will bring.

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 - Official Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

Far Cry centers on Dani Rojas, a guerilla fighter, in his mission to take down Yara’s government. Inspire by Cuba, Yara is a fictional island ruled by a corrupt fascist dictator “El Presidente” Anton Castillo. The game also features the dictator’s son, Diego, as he learns from his father, hoping one day to follow in his footsteps. This upcoming first-person shooter game intended for a February 2021 release. However, due to the pandemic, it will be released at a later date. We don’t know exactly when yet, but hopefully it’s still on for next year.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Lord of the Rings: Gollum Confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X - IGN Now

While this won’t be exclusive to the PS5, this upcoming stealth game is an exciting one. The LOTR franchise is already a popular franchise on its own. We won’t go extensively into how cool this game is going to be because most of you already know. In a nutshell, the player will get to assume the role of Gollum as they traverse the dangerous Land of Mordor. Even though the game will be released on several consoles, one unique thing PS5 can offer is its top-notch graphics. The console’s new features will definitely add a more realistic feeling to this game.

