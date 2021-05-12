The Most Iconic Female Anime Characters

When we think of iconic anime characters, we automatically think of characters like Goku, Naruto or Luffy. They’re great characters for sure, but what about showing more love towards female anime characters? Over the years, more female anime characters are finally getting their fair share of the limelight, so we’ve round up a list of some of the best, coolest, and most iconic. Check it out!

Sakura Kinomoto (Cardcaptor Sakura)

Cardcaptor Sakura Trailer 2017/2018 (New Anime)

Sakura Kinomoto may be little, but underneath that tiny exterior is a big secret – she’s a Cardcaptor! Entrusted with this responsibility by a magician, Sakura must find and seal cards that give its owners elemental powers. She has powers such as enhanced senses, clairvoyance, and predicting the future. By the end of the original series, she has captured an impressive 52 cards.

Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)

SAILOR MOON - Part 1 - Official Anime Trailer

What anime kid has never seen or even heard of Sailor Moon? Usagi Tsukino is an ordinary high school student, but when she becomes her alter ego Sailor Moon, she becomes the leader of the Sailor Senshi. The Sailor Senshi is a group of superheroes with similar cosmic names and powers. They basically guardians of the Earth against threats. As Sailor Moon, she draws her powers from the moon and is the most powerful among the group.

Hinata Hyuuga (Naruto)

All Scenes | Hinata Hyuga Funny Moment [English Sub] #1

The love of Naruto’s life, Hinata was first introduced in the anime as a timid girl trying her best to master shinobi skills. She may be shy, but she’s a natural at being a ninja. As she grew more confident, she definitely exhibited the skills of a soldier.

Nana Osaki (Nana)

Nana and hachi part 1

This tough punk rocker with a big heart is the lead vocalist of the Black Stones. She had a tough childhood, but she doesn’t let that stop her from pursuing her dreams. What makes this character and anime so iconic is her relationship with Nana Komatsu. The two are complete opposites but possess a deep bond throughout the series.

Kagura (Gintama)

GINTAMA 銀魂 Kagura's Cutest Funny Moments, Try Not To Laugh Gintama Funny Compilation #60

Like most female anime characters, Kagura seems like a sweet girl who carries around her iconic parasol gun. Don’t be fooled though. She’s the daughter of a famous alien hunter which makes her a natural at fighting off bad guys. In fact, she even killed an enemy by impaling his shoulder and forcing him through a wall. But what’s even more intense is that she can catch bullets with her mouth!

Yukino Yukinoshita (Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Comedy wa Machigatteiru)

The Best Waifu "Yukino Yukinoshita" Part 1/2

Oregairu is more than just a show about teenage romances. It’s got a lot of philosophical messages sewn into it, and Yukino Yukinoshita definitely exhibits that with her many quotable quotes. You just can’t help but love her when she gives you bits of wisdom and says things like: “Even if we know each other, understanding each other is another matter.” and “I think, if you want to improve yourself, you should challenge your own limits.”

Fujiko Mine (Lupin III)

Femme Fatale of Gold: The Best of Fujiko Mine (Lupin III)

Fujiko Mine is all about using her female prowess to her advantage as a professional criminal and burglar. Her wit and confidence are what drew Lupin towards her. She even changed the dynamics in Lupin III, making the series more fun and exciting with their banter and impalpable tension.

Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

mikasa being cute for 2 minutes straight more

As far as iconic female anime characters go, Mikasa is definitely one of the most badass. She is one of the strongest soldiers in the 104th Trainee Squad, joins the Survey Corps, and the new Special Operations Squad. Apart from her fighting skills, she also possesses a strong sense of character.

Asuna (Sword Art Online)

Asuna Cute Moments Sword Art Online English Dub

One of the most powerful and fearless players of the game, Asuna is beautiful both inside and out. She’s not your average heroine, as she often challenges and outwits Kirito. Ultimately, her desire to help others and her loyalty to her friends make her a kick-ass character.

Motoko Kusanagi (Ghost in the Shell)

Ghost in the shell SAC: most epic fight scene

Unlike the others, Motoko Kusanagi is an advanced cyborg, employed as the elite squad leader of Public Security Section 9. She is really good at hiding her human emotions and often wonders if she has a soul.

Chihiro Ogino (Spirited Away)

The Best Moment In 'Spirited Away' Is A Scene Where Nothing Happens | 10 Minutes Of Perfection

Do not underestimate this kind and polite 10-year old heroine who doesn’t allow the spirit world to scare her. In fact, she exhibits incredible bravery as she works towards freeing herself and her parents from a supernatural resort.

Tsukuyo (Gintama)

gintama "銀魂" - Tsukuyo's Cutest moments

Also known as the Courtesan of Death, this female character is a highly skilled ninja. She may appear heartless at first, but that’s because she was raised by a ruthless assassin, Jiraiya. In spite of her own tragedies, she still managed to find “Friends, A Home, and Precious Things To Protect”.

