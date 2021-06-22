Most often than not, we associate our favorite characters with some pretty iconic OOTD. Whether it’s Princess Leia’s famous braids and white dress or Harley Quinn’s “Daddy’s Lil Monster” t-shirt, there are lots of legendary outfits we all know and love. If you already have a favorite character OOTD in mind, check out the list below to see if it’s on it. Who knows, you may just find a new favorite!

Princess Leia (Star Wars)

Even non-Star Wars fans probably know about Princess Leia’s famous braided buns and white dress. Of course, another iconic OOTD of hers is the golden bikini. Actually, all of her outfits on the franchise are pretty much iconic. Surely, we’ve all seen at least one of her outfits referenced in pop culture.

Wednesday Addams (The Addams Family)

Nothing says gothic chic like Wednesday Addams’ all-black ensemble and braids. It’s a Halloween cult fave, and is super easy to recreate!

Halle Berry’s Catwoman (Catwoman)

Yes, this one particular Catwoman OOTD is so iconic because: 1.) it’s Halle Berry and 2.) it’s super edgy and risque. It’s the right balance of badass and feminine that only Halle Berry could ever pull it off.

Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad)

Again, Margot Robbie pulls off this Harley Quinn outfit like no other. Those pink and blue pigtails, statement tee and jacket, and punk rock vibes all give us a hint of the craziness this character possesses.

The Bride (Kill Bill)

This yellow and black tracksuit paired with a pair of yellow and black sneakers screams Kill Bill. Seemingly wearing only one outfit throughout the film (though it gets bloodier by the minute), Uma Thurman gives us an outfit to remember no doubt.

Sheldon Cooper (The Big Bang Theory)

Whenever I think about Sheldon Cooper, my mind immediately imagines a guy wearing a red shirt with a yellow lightning in the middle (I know, it’s The Flash). When he’s not wearing that. he’s either wearing a green Lantern shirt or some other superhero shirt. Whatever it may be, you just know it’s something super geeky and awesome!

Wonder Woman (Wonder Woman)

Wonder Woman‘s uniform has definitely changed over the years, but the essential things remain: the red leather bodice with a golden eagle, and the blue leather skirt cinched at the waist by a golden W belt. Oh, and there’s her signature golden star-tiara which also doubles as a throwing weapon.

Neo (The Matrix)

The iconic (and indiscrete) long black trench coat with a pair of dark sunglasses is the typical Neo OOTD on the Matrix. Not to mention, they also wear leather as part of their residual self image for their trips. His OOTD, to be quite frank, is probably for practicality, but I must say, it makes him look way cooler as well.

Mia Wallace (Pulp Fiction)

Mia Wallace doesn’t just have an iconic OOTD. Her entire look is iconic – from her short black bob, seductive look. and of course, a cigarette on one hand. Her wardrobe is clad in black and white outfits, making her outfits as timeless as ever.

Velma (Scooby Doo)

Velma is one of our favorite geeky cartoon characters whose signature orange outfits make her even more loveable than ever. The fact that her color is orange as opposed to Daphne’s pink, this just shows that she’s not your typical girly girl.

Pam Beesley (The Office)

Pam Beasley’s signature office look comprises of a skirt, white blouse, and sweaters (lots and lots of them). If there’s one character on the show who had a major glow up, it’s definitely her!

Eleven (Stranger Things)

Season 1 Eleven probably had limited options in the wardrobe department, but come season 2, it’s safe to say she blends in more with the crowd. Lol.

Daenarys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)

You cannot expect anything less than fashionably badass from the Mother of Dragons. Her signature long, caped dresses show give off that don’t-mess-with-me vibe while still looking cute!

Spock (Star Trek)

Spock’s outfit is just a simple pants-shirt-boots combo, but it is just as iconic as his character. Though he has other iconic looks, this one is one of his more common looks.

Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)

Lara Croft’s iconic outfit is of course based on comfort and purpose. In order to face the many challenges she’s up against, she needs an outfit that allows her to move and run well. You have the classic tank, cargo pants (sometimes shorts), and boots combo.

Katniss Everdeen (The Hunger Games)

When she’s not being paraded around as The Girl On Fire, Katniss Everdeen’s look is basically similar to Lara Croft’s – battle-ready. To complete her look, there’s the Mockingjay pin and her bow and arrow.

Steve Urkel (Family Matters)

I would describe Steve Urkel’s iconic look as geek-chic. He has the high-waisted pants, button-down shirt, ankle-high socks, suspenders, and oversized glasses – everything that completes any certified-geek OOTD!

