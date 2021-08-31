One of the most interesting genres of any media is definitely science fiction. This is because sci-fi has the ability to create worlds, people, and events with endless possibilities, and challenge existing frames of thought. Whether it tackles time travel, superhuman abilities, or multiple universes, it’s one of the things that makes the genre so fun and exciting. Interestingly enough, sci-fi, today, even touches the idea of god (sci-fi gods, to be exact) which is still a topic of much debate. Check out some of the most powerful sci-fi gods in the list below!

Paul Atreides (Dune)

Known as “the one who can be many places at once”, Paul Atreides is the central character of the Dune series. He is a brilliant and gifted young man born of privilege whose great destiny is beyond his understanding. Because of his circumstances, he rises into power, and becomes the “messiah” of a new religion, unleashing a bloody jihad in his name. Now, we won’t give away the ending since you have to see it for yourself when the film adaptation comes out this year!

Leeloo (The Fifth Element)

Leeloominaï Lekatariba Lamina-Tchaï Ekbat De Sebat or Leeloo is one of the Supreme Beings of the Universe. Imagine being sent to Earth to be the Fifth Element in human form. On top of that, she’s the secret to defeating a dark entity known as the Great Evil. Given that she is a Supreme Being, her abilities include superhuman strength, enhanced durability, reflexes, agility, regenerative healing, elemental channeling, and of course, hand-to-hand combat.



The Hybrid (Battlestar Galactica: Razor)

Hybrids in Battlestar Galactica are the first step in the Cylon evolution from pure machines to organic beings, making them closer to the One True God. They were mass-produced in the final days of the Cylon War, and served on Basestars in place of traditional computers. They were known to utter random words and strings of poetry which made some question their mental state. But there were some, like the Number Twos, who believed they were the voice of God.

The Planet Solaris (Solaris 1972)

Solaris proves that sci-fi gods are not only limited to just one character but even planets. Here, the planet itself is sentient and is able to manipulate reality by creating constructs of people’s loved ones. This one kind of messes with your head, but it’s definitely an interesting take on the sci fi novel of the same name. There may be multiple film adaptations of this novel, but Andrei Tarkovsky’s 1972 film is the most iconic and mind-boggling one.

Gozer (Ghostbusters)

Known as the god of destruction, Gozer is one of the most powerful villains the Ghostbusters ever had to deal with. An ancient, mega powerful, malignant being, he was a god to the Hittites, Mesopotamians, and Sumerians in around 6,000 BC. Gozer was summoned to Earth by his demigods to destroy civilization. With its shapeshifting, weather manipulation, invisibility, and telepathic abilities, Gozer is indeed a sci-fi god you shouldn’t mess with.

Beerus (Dragon Ball Super)

Oh my, here’s a god of destruction that anime lovers are familiar with. Beerus is an essential character in the series, as his role is to destroy worlds in order to allow new life to grow. Because of this, even Goku’s attempt at being a Super Saiyan God proved to be futile in defeating Beerus.

Dormammu (Doctor Strange)

Dormammu is a primordial, inter-dimensional entity whose powers are of extreme magnitudes. Of course, he’s also the ruler of the Dark Dimension. As seen in the film, his powers are so great that he was nearly unstoppable. If it wasn’t for the Eye of Agamotto and Doctor Strange’s wit, the whole universe could have been obliterated.

Thor (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Thor, of course, is a god we all know and love. He is not the strongest sci-fi god in the galaxy, but he is the most admirable (since he’s a superhero AND an Avenger). On Earth, the god of lightning is definitely one of the strongest MCU superheroes, making him one of the best sci-fi gods-slash-superheroes in my book!

V’ger (Star Trek)

V’ger is one of the most massive cosmic entities that the United Federation of Planets ever encountered. It appears as a giant cloud of energy and generated amounts of radiation comparable to that of the heliosphere of Sol.

Galactus (Fantastic Four)

Here’s another cosmic entity that would give a lot of villains a run for their money. Said to be the first and oldest living entity in the universe, Galactus consumes planets to sustain his own life force, thus making him an essential being in the natural balance of things. Since he is capable of mass extinction of extraterrestrial civilizations, this certainly makes him one of the most powerful sci fi gods ever!