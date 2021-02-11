The Most Relaxing Video Games Of 2021

Video games have long had a bad reputation for going hand-in-hand with violence. But as of late, the industry has been swaying quite the opposite way — some video game titles have become synonymous with relaxation.

A case in point: The FDA even approved the first-ever prescription video game to treat children with ADHD. And among lists of underrated games and most-anticipated titles are also roundups of relaxing games. Seventy-nine percent of gamers also admit that gaming relieves their stress, according to the Entertainment Software Association.

But what makes a video game calming in the first place? Here are a few qualities you can look for when perusing your next purchase:

Calming music

Simple or natural visuals

Humor

Cooperative play

No time limits

For examples, refer to Norton’s overview of calming games, categorized by every platform: