The Most Relaxing Video Games Of 2021

by Leave a Comment

most relaxing video games 2021

Video games have long had a bad reputation for going hand-in-hand with violence. But as of late, the industry has been swaying quite the opposite way — some video game titles have become synonymous with relaxation.
A case in point: The FDA even approved the first-ever prescription video game to treat children with ADHD. And among lists of underrated games and most-anticipated titles are also roundups of relaxing games. Seventy-nine percent of gamers also admit that gaming relieves their stress, according to the Entertainment Software Association.

But what makes a video game calming in the first place? Here are a few qualities you can look for when perusing your next purchase:

  • Calming music

  • Simple or natural visuals

  • Humor

  • Cooperative play

  • No time limits

For examples, refer to Norton’s overview of calming games, categorized by every platform:

20 relaxing games for a calmer 2021 | Norton

About Noemi

Freelance writer and wannabe beach bum; ditched her day job as an English teacher for writing and has not regretted it a single bit. When not writing, Noemi can be found on the road, hoping to encounter the dragon of her dreams. Yes, she's into fantasy novels, gadgets, and practically anything that catches her interest. Shiny!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please prove you're human *