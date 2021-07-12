The Most Well-Loved Characters That Were Killed Off

Most often than not, movies and TV shows give us happy or at least satisfying endings. Rarely do we ever see our favorite characters die. And when we do, it always comes as an earth-shattering, heartbreaking, and infuriating surprise that we don’t really move on from them. So if you have a character in mind whose death you still can’t get over (and probably demand justice for), check out this list. We have here some of the most well-loved characters that were *shockingly* killed off.

Needless to say – but we’re going to say it anyway – SPOILER ALERT. MAJOR ALERT.

Sabrina (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

CAoS - Sabrina Spellmans death and funeral 4x8

Ah, we have here a main character death. Yes, Sabrina’s death may have provided that shock factor as the series was nearing cancellation, but was it necessary? I guess, in a way, it made her death more meaningful since she basically sacrificed her life to stop the Void and save the people she loved. However, it didn’t make her death any less painful.

Daenerys (Game of Thrones)

Jon Kills Daenerys / Daenerys Death Scene / Game of Thrones 8x06

I’m still bitter about Daenarys’ death (among the numerous deaths on the show) just as much as how bitter I am about her season 8 character arc. She was my bet to take over the Iron Throne, and what did the writers do? They took a strong woman with an epic journey, made her *crazy*, and then killed her off. Nice one, HBO.

Dean (Supernatural)

Dean’s Final Death Scene

Dean died earlier in the show’s run, but in season 15, we said goodbye to him for the last time. His tear-jerking goodbye to Sam, who lived a long life, is one for the books.

Marley (Marley and Me)

Marley and Me Marley's Death

Who wouldn’t be affected by Marley’s death? All he wanted was to be a serve his family well, and he did. He definitely did. I’m not crying, you are!

Dobby (Harry Potter)

Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows Part 1: Dobby Dies Scene (HD)

Dobby wanted nothing else but freedom, which Harry gave him. This made him indebted to Harry until his untimely and unjustifiable death at the hands of Bellatrix Lestrange. The eulogies given during his burial just show how much he was loved and will be deeply missed.

Wolverine (Logan)

Logan's Death Scene | Logan (2017) | Movie Clip

Wolverine wouldn’t be a hero if he didn’t die saving the future of the mutant race. However, the cause of his death was pretty ironic given that he was losing his mutant healing power from the Adamantium coating his bones and claws.

Jaime Lannister (Game of Thrones)

Cersei & Jaime Lannister Death Scene ¦ Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5

I’m still pretty 50:50 about Jaime’s death. On one hand, he pushed Bran from a window, slept with his sister, broke his oath, and broke poor Brienne’s heart. On the other hand, he saved Brienne’s life, saved Brienne from getting raped, and saved King’s Landing from the Mad King. Him choosing to die with Cersei is a disappointing turnaround from what could have been an awesome redemption story.

Fred Weasley (Harry Potter)

Fred Weasley | Death

Fred Weasley’s death will always be remembered by the Hogwarts community. He died in the Battle of Hogwarts which is an honorable death, but I still can’t get his laughs and pranks out of my head.

Rue (Hunger Games)

Rue's Farewell/Rue's Death The Hunger Games full scene HQ

Whoever thought it was okay to bring an eight-year-old into an arena till the death is crazy. Scratch that. The whole thing is already crazy with or without the age restrictions. Rue was a shy, sneaky, and kindhearted kid who didn’t deserve to die. Period.

Aslan (The Chronicles of Narnia)

The Chronicles of Narnia - The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe Aslan's Sacrifice (Part 1)

The Great Lion’s sacrifice for the greater good was temporary, but it didn’t make his death any less painful. It did, however, make his resurrection all the more sweet!

Dr. Sweets (Bones)

Bones 10x01 Sweets death

Everybody loved Sweets. He was geeky, funny, awkward, and was the driving force for Bones and Booth to finally admit to themselves that they were in love. His death was sudden and pointless if you ask me. They didn’t even give him the chance to say a proper goodbye to everyone.

Spike (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

Spike Dies HD

Spike’s character development made his death make sense. I guess dying completed his redemption story, and ultimately proved his love for Buffy. Knowing that Buffy never really loved him back the same way, he still did what he did.

Rita Morgan (Dexter)

Dexter season 4 finale Rita dies!! YouTube

Rita died never knowing *anything* or at least the truth about her husband which is a tragedy on its own. Plus, her death could even cause her son to end up like his psycho serial killer of a father.

Iron Man (Avengers: Endgame)

Avengers: Endgame (2019) - "And I.. Am... Iron Man" | Movie Clip HD

Who knew that genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist Tony Stark would ever give up his life to save humanity? I did. I knew there was a reason why I loved Iron Man from the start. His death was devastating for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and its fans. However, his death made Iron Man’s story all the more bittersweet. I love you, 3000.