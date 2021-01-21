The Must-Have Tech, Gadgets & Gizmos To Redesign Your Home In 2021

After the year we’ve had to endure up to this point, surrounded by our own four walls for most of 2020, you will probably now be seeing 2021 as an opportunity to start afresh and change things up a bit.

However, rather than learning a new language or changing your career, why not make those four walls of yours a whole lot more fun to live in, by investing in some of the must-have smart technology, gadgets, and gizmos we’ve listed for you below?

From innovative lighting solutions you can control with your voice to tables that double-up as bespoke speaker systems if you’re looking to splash your hard-saved lockdown cash, this is the tech you’ll want to think about in 2021.

Smart Hub

OK, I should probably pre-warn you that you’re going to be hearing the word ‘smart’ a lot throughout this piece. This is because smart-tech really is the future, typically utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to make our day-to-day lives a whole lot easier to manage.

Smart hubs are a great example of this. And, if you’ve ever heard of Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, you should know what I’m talking about.

These AI-based units allow users to control the rest of the home’s smart gadgets (more on these later) and, effectively, function as a virtual assistant for you to use. It sort of works like Hal 9000 from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, only in a much less creepy way.

While their physical size and shape may not revolutionize your home, their functionality really will, enabling you to control your home’s lighting, thermostat, TV, oven, fridge, plugs – pretty much any appliance that uses electricity.

Sleep Sensor Tracking Pad

Put simply, your home needs to be a relaxing place to live. The last thing you want is to feel uncomfortable there, as this could only go on to impact your diet, your health, and your ability to sleep.

So, while this may be less of a gadget focused on redesigning your home, sleep sensor tracking pads could go one better – revolutionizing your life and your ability to feel comfortable within your own home.

Coupled with a brand new mattress, which could be a health risk if you’ve not replaced it for a while, sleep sensor tracking pads enable you to monitor your sleep, detect your heart rate, measure your breathing, and record your snoring all in one handy little smartphone app.

Smart Speaker Table

Having spent numerous months away from your friends and family, you’re probably looking forward to throwing the biggest party for everyone again once 2020 is over. And what exactly does every great party need to have?

That’s right – music.

While soundbars and standalone speakers can both be great ways of pumping high-quality music around your home if you’re looking for something slightly more innovative, why not consider a smart speaker table instead?

These innovative pieces of furniture combine QI-certified wireless charging technology with a Bluetooth speaker system, enabling you to play your music while keeping your phone’s battery juiced.

Plus, their sleek design will make them a great addition to your home, helping create a truly standout area for your party guests to smile and remark at.

Automated Blackout Curtains

There’s nothing worse than waking up to the light shining in your eyes at an ungodly hour in the morning. So, rather than putting up and shutting up with your existing blinds or curtains, why not invest in some automated blackout curtains instead.

In a similar way to how smart lighting works, these blackout curtains can be controlled using either your voice or smartphone, allowing you to rest easy from any bright lights outside.

Plus, many of them have noise-dampening attributes as well, meaning you won’t be needing to rely on earplugs to keep out any annoying external noises while you sleep the night away.

Smart Thermostat

An effective way to cut down on your home’s energy bills, smart thermostats can be connected to your home’s smart hub to control your home’s heating.

Say, for example, you head off on holiday and remember on your flight over that you forgot to turn the heating off.

Rather than having to call your neighbor, turn around or prepare yourself for a huge energy bill, thanks to smart thermostats, you can quickly turn it off using your smartphone.

They’re also very simple to use and install, providing your home with more of a technological look that will prove to your guests how cutting edge your home really is.

Smart Lighting

While on the topic of cutting down on your energy bills, investing in smart lighting can be another great way of doing exactly that, utilizing energy-efficient lightbulbs that can be controlled virtually.

By replacing your home’s light bulbs with smart bulbs from companies like Philips Hue, you will be able to choose from a whole host of different colors to give your home ­– or bachelor pad – the exact look and feel you’re trying to achieve.

Not only that but, with the right connected equipment, you can also get your home’s lighting to match the music you’re listening to or the TV shows you’re watching, creating a truly cinematic experience.

Final Thoughts…

So, there you have it – six of the must-have gadgets, gizmos, and pieces of tech we think you should buy in the new year.

The key thing to do is think about how you’d like to upgrade your home. If you’re wanting to improve your social experience, for example, smart speaker tables and smart lighting could be a great choice.

However, if you’re looking to improve your overall living experience, automated blackout curtains and sleep sensor tracking pads could help significantly – the choice is, ultimately, up to you.