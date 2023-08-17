The Rings of Power season 2 will reportedly have a two-episode battle that fans hope could rival Game of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell.

The Rings of Power season 2 is currently in production in the UK and is expected to release another eight-episode adventure in 2024; with two of those episodes reportedly featuring an enormous battle sequence.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

The Rings of Power season 2 said to include a two-episode battle scene

This report comes from Fellowship of Fans, who revealed in an exclusive scoop that The Rings of Power season 2 will feature a battle scene so large that it will span two complete episodes.

Not only that, but this particular battle will include three main characters: the leader of the Orc contingent Adar (Sam Hazeldine), the Eleven archer Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), and the would-be politician Elrond (Robert Arramayo).

As noted by Chen, one of the hosts of Fellowship of Fans, “There’s a lot of drone footage of like, you know, fighting, siege engines, bodies, that sort of stuff. So it’s not like a big secret or anything.”

Arguably the most likely scenario is that this two-episode battle in The Rings of Power season 2 will be ‘The Fall of Eregion’. In The Lord of the Rings lore, this battle took place in the 1697th year of the Second Age of Middle-earth and featured an army of Eleven warriors taking on the growing forces of Sauron.

Without giving away any potential spoilers if this is the battle that fans will see across two of the season 2 episodes; this event will influence the formation of Rivendell, a key location in Peter Jackson’s original and The Hobbit movie trilogies with Elrond at the helm.

As noted by fellow co-host ‘Strider’: “What should be happening, I don’t think it’s officially confirmed, but when you look at everything, you do the math, basically it’s 99%, the two episode battle will be at the end of the season like the fall of Eregion.”

“The footage looks like Eregion. There’s a lot of drone footage of it and the battlements, they look like Eregion. They even have like Eregion, in the show at least, it’s surrounded by water, it’s on a river delta. So they drained that somehow. You can see dried up riverbeds, crashed boats, stuff. So I think it’s very certainly Eregion.”

Learning from past mistakes, i.e., Game of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell

The Rings of Power has been consistently compared to another fellow giant of the fantasy TV world, Game of Thrones – and with a higher per-episode budget, there is a certain expectation that this battle scene could surpass the infamous ‘Battle of Winterfell’ from season 8.

If The Rings of Power is to outscore Game of Thrones’ Northern Siege, the showrunners will need to learn from the mistakes made by the HBO production, namely improved lighting, strategic awareness, and emotional impact.

Game of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell was widely criticized for being shockingly dark, with many fans openly complaining that the siege had such poor lightning that they could barely tell what was going on. Luckily, The Rings of Power has already proven that it can showcase large and intense battle sequences in dark conditions already, with several fights in season 1 being lit by simple torchlight.

Effective battle scenes also require a sense of realism in terms of the strategy and tactics used. Showcasing well-thought-out plans, formations, and decisions can contribute to the audience’s immersion in the conflict, especially regarding the terrain of a siege. Clearly conveying the strategies and objectives of the Elves and Adar will help the audience to understand the flow of the battle and the significance of various actions.

Going further, but not far enough to run the risk of revealing spoilers, The Rings of Power needs to bring an emotional impact to this alleged two-episode battle sequence. Whilst Game of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell did include several notable character deaths, fans had certainly expected more; especially when considering that multiple characters were seen on the brink of death several times throughout.

Overall, if The Rings of Power can offer diverse perspectives on the battle, strategic clarity, consistent characters, realistic fighting, and most importantly of all, decent lighting; then there is no reason why this spectacular siege couldn’t surpass that of the Night King.

