The Top Movie and TV BFFs (Best Friends Day – June 8)

As the saying goes, we get by with a little help from our friends. With this said, there’s no denying our favorite movies and tv shows feature some of the best and craziest friendships ever. Like all friendships, they also experience their highs and lows, but at the end of the day, it only makes them stronger. With Best Friends Day almost here (June 8), it’s time to remember some of the most iconic movie and TV BFFs ever!

Scott McCall and Stile Stilinski (Teen Wolf)

Scott and Stiles being a comedic duo for 5 minutes straight | Teen Wolf

Watch this video on YouTube

These two have been through all sorts of challenges that no ordinary (or human) BFFs could ever experience. I mean, what more can you expect from living in a town plagued with supernatural beings? Together they’ve encountered Kanimas, druids, the Dread Doctors, banshees, and death itself (not to mention the drama that comes with high school).

Cher and Dionne (Clueless)

cher and dionne being an iconic duo

Watch this video on YouTube

Cher and Dee, both named after famous singers of their time, may seem like your typical superficial Beverly Hills it-girls. Yes, they dress fashionably and can seem self-absorbed most of the time, but when it comes down to it, they stick together. Even when the rest of the popular kids turned their backs on Cher, Dionne was still there for her.

Willow Rosenberg and Buffy Summers ( Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Buffy meets Willow for the first time - Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Watch this video on YouTube

Willow and Buffy is another supernatural duo that, despite of their difference (one being a witch, and the other being a vampire slayer), have a bond that can’t be broken. Sure, Willow lost her way and became evil for a while, but Buffy was there to help get her back from the dark side.

Harry, Ron, and Hermione (Harry Potter)

golden trio: iconic moments

Watch this video on YouTube

The golden trio made one great team when it came to defeating the Dark Lord several times. Hermione, of course, is the brains. Ron is the heart of the group, and Harry is the soul. They all went through so much together, and in the end, even became part of one family (literally!). You can’t help but love these three!

Sam and Frodo (LOTR)

frodo and sam being an iconic duo for 5 minutes straight

Watch this video on YouTube

Sam and Frodo’s relationship can be treated as more than just master-servant. It is evident in the franchise that both of these have a deep affection and admiration towards each other, though it wasn’t always that way. In the end, however, everything they went through just made them closer.

Jake Peralta and Charles Boyle ( Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Jake and Charles: True Bromance | Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Watch this video on YouTube

Jake and Charles are two crazy and hilarious detectives working for the NYPD. Both of them don’t take life too seriously, and that’s why they get along. At times, Boyle comes off as the weird sidekick because of his unwavering loyalty and love for Jake, but Jake loves him back for sure. When it comes to freestyling a song together or supporting their weird hobbies, these two are BFF #goals!

Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter (The Big Bang Theory)

Sheldon & Leonard | "You're my brother"

Watch this video on YouTube

Even though majority of their time together involves Sheldon annoying and mocking Leonard, Leonard still tolerates it because he knows that Sheldon can’t help it. It’s probably also because Sheldon reminds him of his own mother which, in a way, is twisted, but these co-workers/roomies/BFFs are still considered a great duo.

Cristina Yang and Meredith Grey (Grey’s Anatomy)

Shut up! Dance it out! Cristina Yang - Meredith Gr

Watch this video on YouTube

How can these two not be on this list. They’re each other’s person! Whether they’re going through heartbreak, career setbacks, and other Shonda-infused drama on the show, these two never fail to be there for each other. If there’s one thing they can teach us about going through problems, it’s that sometimes, you can just take a break and dance it out with your BFF!

Han Solo and Chewbacca (Star Wars)

funny moment with chewbacca and han solo: Return of the jedi

Watch this video on YouTube

Han and Chewbacca are inseparable, and it’s probably because Chewbacca owes his life to Han. Yes, they argue a bit at times, but what best friends don’t? These two are totally friendship goals, and we all know it!

Harvey Specter and Mike Ross ( Suits

Suits Best moments of Harvey and mike

Watch this video on YouTube

Harvey and Mike have a complicated friendship – one that involves doing something so illegal that it could get them both sent to prison or disbarred. Because of this, however, these two have a loyalty towards each other that you must admire. Harvey is like Mike’s older brother who gets him into trouble, but also bails him out of it.

Phoebe Buffay, Monica Geller, and Rachel Green (Friends)

Friends: Three Single Girls in Wedding Dresses (Season 4 Clip) | TBS

Watch this video on YouTube

Here’s to saving the best for last, right? How can we ever forget about the cast of Friends? All of them as a group are indeed the ideal set of friends, but the girls, in particular, are on a different level. They all vowed to be each other’s maid of honors. They all even became roommates at one point. They each have their quirks, but they love and accept each other all the same.

Check out Darth Vader Finds a Best Friend