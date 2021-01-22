The Top Netflix Crime Shows and Movies in 2021

There’s nothing like thriller/crime dramas that put us at the edge of our seats and maybe keep us up at night. This year is an exciting year for us crime fans as Netflix introduces its new lineup for the genre for 2021. Gear up because we have here a definitive guide for the best Netflix crime shows and movies to look forward to this year.

Capitani

CAPITANI - English Netflix Trailer

Capitani follows Southerner Detective Luc Capitani as he investigates the murder of a teenage girl whose body is found in a forest in a small rural village up North. He finds himself culture-shocked as he struggles to understand the locals’ mentality. In addition to that, he gets more and more intrigued by the case as he gets deeper into the investigation. In this series, nothing is as it seems, and the people seem to know more than they are letting on. This Luxembourg crime series will be available for streaming next month (February 11 to be exact).

Perfume

Perfume | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

This series is based on the 1985 novel of the same name and its film adaptation Perfume: The Story of a Murderer. Set in the modern-day (instead of the original 18th-century setting), a mentally disturbed perfumer with a super heightened sense of smell commits a series of murders of young women at a boarding school. He murders these women to distill their scents to fulfill his obsession with creating the perfect scent.

The Sinner (Season 4)

The Sinner Season 4 - Trailer (2021) | Release Date, Cast, Episode 1, Plot, Review, Season 3,

The Sinner is an anthology crime drama mystery series named after the 1999 novel. It focuses on police detective Harry Ambrose who investigates crimes committed by unexpected culprits. Because the culprits are unlikely to commit these crimes, the series sets itself apart from other crime dramas by uncovering their motives and delving deep into their psyche. Each season focuses on a new crime with Detective Ambrose leading each investigation.

Behind Her Eyes

Behind Her Eyes Official Trailer | Netflix | Cast | Release Date | Movie Air Announcement |TV Series

This psychological thriller miniseries is based on the compelling 2017 novel of the same name. It centers on an unusual love triangle between a single mother Louise, her new boss David, and his wife Adele. Things take an unexpected turn when Louise forms a unique friendship with Adele. What started out as an unconventional love triangle kick starts a series of dark, mysterious, and twisted chain of events and revelations. The series is premiering on Netflix on February 17.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer | Official Trailer | Netflix

Known as one of the most notorious and dangerous serial killers in American history, the Night Stalker (a.k.a. Richard Ramirez), was found guilty of 13 counts of murder, 5 counts of attempted murder, 11 counts of sexual assault, and 14 counts of burglary. Those were the crimes that he was convicted of. There is no telling how many were left uncovered. The new Netflix series features detailed accounts from victims, reporters, and the police involved in his investigation.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The Bizarre Death Of Elisa Lam

This 4-episode series tells the chilling unsolved murder of Elisa Lam and the Cecil Hotel’s dark history. This is one of the most haunting unsolved cases in recent history with Lam and her friends staying in the LA hotel as visiting tourists. Two weeks after her disappearance, Lam’s body turns up from one of the hotel’s water tanks on its roof. A surveillance video of when she was last seen alive shows her acting erratically in the hotel elevator. She was talking to someone, but there was no one else there.

Lupin

Lupin | Official Trailer | Netflix

Heralded as this year’s “must watch”, this refreshing new series steers away from the usual crime drama and gives us a bit of mystery comedy. It follows professional thief Assane Diop who is on a mission to get revenge on the Pellegrini family. His anger towards the Pellegrinis stems from them setting up his father for a crime he didn’t commit. Out of shame, his father committed suicide. Diop uses his charisma, making himself a gentleman thief inspired by a book on Arsene Lupin.

The Pembrokeshire Murders

THE PEMBROKESHIRE MURDERS Trailer (2021) Luke Evans, Drama Series

This British miniseries focuses on the murders committed by serial killer John Cooper in the 1980s. Set in 2006, Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins reopens these cases. With more advanced technologies such as DNA analysis, the Dyfed-Powys Police find themselves finally catching the culprit.

The White Tiger

The White Tiger | Official Trailer | Netflix

This Indian crime drama tells the dark and humorous rags to riches story of Balram Halwai. He starts his life out as the loyal driver of a rich couple. He realizes that in spite of being a great servant, his kind is still indispensable to the rich and powerful. This urges him to rebel against a caste system long rigged against his kind. When he finally rises up to their ranks, he sets himself up to become a new kind of master.

Red Dot

Red Dot | Official Teaser | Netflix

This Swedish Netflix thriller promises to be anything but boring. It is about a couple who goes on a romantic camping trip when they notice a red laser dot (yes, the one from a rifle) on them. The bullets start flying driving them deeper into the woods. Fighting for their survival, the couple tries to solve the mystery behind the red dot that’s been following them.

