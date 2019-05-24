The Ultimate Social Media Platforms for Geeks

You’re a geek – and you’re proud of it. The problem is that the “geeky community” is not easy to find – and just like the penguins, we all like to huddle together. However, where do we find these specific social media platforms and communities? Most of them are on particular subreddits – but can we find them anywhere else as well? According to the internet, you can find them anywhere as long as you are determined enough to look.

This subreddit platform is all geek – even geekier than the bigger platform itself. On this platform, you may look for anything geek, from technology to Star Wars and Game of Thrones. If you’re a geek, then there’s certainly something with your name on it.

If you are more of an Instagram user and particularly like to get Instagram likes, then you might want to pay some close attention to this Instagram account. Here, you can find a lot of geeky DIY projects that will pick at your geeky bone. Backpacks with Yoda, Jason’s mask from Friday the 13th, you name it. Many people like this platform due to the geeky content that they provide.

Geek alert! If you are into gaming, you will certainly love this Reddit account. With almost 8 million subscribers, this is a platform that will certainly connect you to all the geeks in the world. If you want to talk to people that love gaming, you should certainly join in and start making new friends. Regardless if your passion is Skyrim, Fallout, League of Legends, or Counter-Strike, you will certainly find many geeks here that are just as geeky as you are.

When you think of geeks, you practically think of two types: gamer geeks or science geeks. If you are the latter kind, then you might want to follow the witty host of Mythbusters, Adam Savage – the one that advises you not to try this at home, but he still does them anyway. This guy whips up a variety of projects from scratch and tests them out, gathering a

The list of geeky things is not complete without talking about coming books. A true geek will probably have an entire collection of Batman, The Avengers, Superman – pretty much any Marvel or DC comic that you could find.

Plus, not only will you be able to make a lot of new friends, but you’ll also be able to get your hands on the latest information quite easily. If you are a fan of comic books, then this is certainly the ultimate platform for you.

As you can see, Reddit is generally the ultimate geeky place where you can get your geek fill. Plus, there are so many trends there that you probably will not even be able to pick. The same thing applies to Instagram and Twitter: the geek alert is flashing everywhere. Now you just need to get your geek mode on and start scrolling.