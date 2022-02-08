The Wolf Among Us 2 Cosplayers Recreate Characters in Celebration of Sequel

As we delve into The Wolf Among Us 2 stream this week, let’s check out Mary and Feinobi’s cosplay as they take on two iconic characters from the game.

Even though the original The Wolf Among Us is over eight years old, the fairytale-inspired citizens of Fabletown have never left fans minds. The dissolution of Telltale Games in 2018 was most certainly an awful period as 90% of the workforce were laid off but like a phoenix from the flames, the new Telltale has been revised and with it, a brand new sequel to the long-awaited The Wolf Among Us.

To pay tribute to the return of Bigby and Snow White in The Wolf Among Us 2, cosplayers Mary and Feinobi get to grips with the fable inspired characters.

The Wolf Among Us 2 – Snow White and Bigby Cosplay

If you’re unfamiliar with Telltale’s The Wolf Among Us, here’s a little info to get you caught up. The Wolf Among Us is an episodic graphic mystery-drama adventure game based on Bill Willingham’s Fables comic book series. The entirety of the game is broken up into five episodes, a bit like your favourite Netflix show, that were released throughout 2013 and 2014.

As for some of the characters, players take control of Bigby Wolf, the sheriff of Fabletown who investigates a series of mysterious murders. Snow White is a close personal friend of Bigby’s who helps him in finding clues. She is also the deuteragonist in the game with her character based on the story of the same name.

Mary and Feinobi cosplay take on these two larger than life characters with gusto, mimicking Bigby’s and Snow’s comic-book-style lines across areas of their face, body and of course clothes too. The cosplaying couple from the Czech Republic are familiar faces on the scene, especially so due to their incredible Borderlands 3 cosplay of the Calypso Twins.

As we wait for more juicy content on what will be waiting for us in The Wolf Among Us 2 stream that showcases on Wednesday, 9 February at 10 am PT, we can for now, soak in some stellar Bigby and Snow White cosplay to hype up our excitement.