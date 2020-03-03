The Yoda St. Patrick’s Day Shirt Lets You Show Your Geeky Side For The Holiday

We’re only a few weeks away from one of the biggest Holidays this March– St. Patrick’s day! It’s a celebration of just how Irish you can be regardless of your race and of course, how much you want to commemorate St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland. As a geek, you still want to honor this cultural celebration in your own way; you can do so with the Yoda St. Patrick’s Day Shirt!

It’s a pretty straightforward way of announcing just how cultured you are in the Feast of Saint Patrick and how much you don’t want to let go of your geekiness in the maelstrom of people wearing green attire. So, you’ll be bringing your own brand of green– most notably the most iconic green creature in sci-fi and fantasy, Yoda.

Well, the Yoda St. Patrick’s Day Shirt is actually a black piece of clothing. However, it comes with the adorable design of the green Jedi Grandmaster himself appearing a bit tipsy or quite possibly drunk already from all the Guinness beer and tap-dancing. Moreover, the shirt design also comes with a caption that says “IRISH I AM, KISS ME YOU WILL” in pure Yoda vernacular.

Oh, that’s also the official name of the shirt. Nevermind how much it does or doesn’t make sense; Yoda is simply drunk here, okay? A bit of Dark Side fun shouldn’t hurt.

Meanwhile, it comes in many different forms namely a unisex T-shirt, women’s scoop neck, women’s racerback tank, and a crewneck sweatshirt for those who prefer different skin level exposures. Sizes also range from small to 3XL and the only color the shirt is available in is Heather Black.

As for the price? You’ll find it at a good balance of $18.00. Grab your Yoda St. Patrick’s Day Shirt!