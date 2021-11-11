We often see the month of November as the time leading up to the holidays. However, it also happens to be National Novel Writing Month which is an annual event that celebrates creative writing. Every year, writers gather up for this event to write the first draft of a 50,000-word novel from November 1 to November 30. Pretty intense, huh? So in honor of writers and all the work that they do, here are some of the most popular published books of 2021.

We have to start with one of the most iconic horror, supernatural fiction, suspense, crime, science-fiction, and fantasy writers out there – Stephen King. This year, he gives us his latest crime novel, Later, which centers on a young boy who was born with an unnatural ability. With skills that only he can possess, Jamie Conklin later on helps out the NYPD in pursuing a killer.

The second and final book of the Sands of Arawiya duology takes us to the aftermath of the battle on Sharr. We follow Nasir, as he fights to gain control of the magic in his blood, and Zafira, as she fights an inner darkness festering within her. Check out the amazing conclusion to Hafsah Faizal’s masterpiece.

Natalie Haynes sheds new light on the Trojan War and its aftermath from the point of view of the women from that time. EverFrom the Trojan women to the Amazon princess who fought Achilles off, to Penelope waiting for Odysseus, to the three goddesses whose feud started it all, this tells the stories of the woman whose lives were forever changed by the war.

Speaking of National Novel Writing Month, this novel is all about writers and writing. When Jacob Finch Bonner, a struggling has-been writer and teacher, hears arrogant student Evan Parker’s brilliant plot for a novel, he uses it to his own advantage. Years later, a now successful Jacob gets a threatening message: You are a thief. With Evan Parker dead, who could be sending these messages?

When 16-year old Deka’s blood ceremony reveals that her blood runs gold instead of red, she gets a sentence worse than death. However, a mysterious woman gives her a choice: stay and meet her fate or fight for the emperor and join the alaki – an army of near-immortal girls with special gifts.

Every 7 years, nine Greek gods are forced to walk the earth as mortals and chased after the descendants of ancient bloodlines. Lore swore to leave that life behind until 2 participants ask for her help – one of whom is among the last of the original gods, Athena. Will this alliance finally keep her out of this world for good, or will it come at a deadly cost?

This psychological thriller is every mother’s worst nightmare. Blythe Connor is excited to be a new mom, but she becomes convinced that there is something wrong with her daughter. Her speculations worsen when she gives birth to her son Sam whom she bonds in an instant. This novel will challenge everything you know about motherhood.

This eerie novel takes place in a five-star hotel that used to be a sanatorium. When Detective Elin Warner decides to take a vacation to the hotel, she immediately gets a strange feeling. Things get worse when her fiancé goes missing, and they all get trapped in the hotel due to a storm. However, no one has realized yet that another person has gone missing.

Bill Gates takes matters into his own hands with his new book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need. After spending a decade investigating the causes and effects of climate change, Gates believes that the solution is well within our reach.

Rule of Wolves is the conclusion to Bardugo’s King of Scars duology. Fans of Shadow and Bone will be glad to see the Grishaverse back with a bang. It focuses on Nikolai Lantsov as he prepares an attack from the Fjerdans, Zoya as she fights back and embraces her powers, and Nina as she goes undercover in Fjerda’s capital.

One of the most anticipated books of 2021, Every Last Fear is about an infamous family featured in a true-crime documentary who is found dead. This leaves the only surviving member of the family to uncover the truth behind his family’s death.